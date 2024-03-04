TORONTO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTC Pink: GBNHF) ("Greenbrook" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Andrew Crish as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Andrew will have responsibility for Company operations and leading the execution of the Company's strategic growth plan alongside the Company's executive leadership team.

Andrew has a diverse work experience spanning over two decades. Prior to joining Greenbrook, Andrew served as the Vice President of Operations at M2 Orthopedics since December 2021. Prior to this, he worked as the Vice President of Operations at National Veterinary Associates from November 2018 to November 2021. Before joining National Veterinary Associates, Andrew held various roles at DaVita Kidney Care, including Division Vice President; Division Vice President of Hospital Service; Group Director of Hospital Services; and Regional Operations Director. Andrew's tenure at DaVita Kidney Care lasted from September 2013 to November 2018. Andrew's earlier experience includes working at GE Healthcare as a Business Operations Manager, Director of Service, and Quality Assurance Leader from April 2007 to December 2012. Andrew also worked as a Consultant at BearingPoint, Inc from October 2006 to October 2007. Before transitioning into the corporate sector, Andrew served in the US Navy from May 2000 to October 2006 as a Surface Warfare Officer, Facilities Manager, and Instructor. Andrew completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics at the United States Naval Academy from 1996 to 2000. Andrew then pursued further education and obtained his MBA from Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management, specializing in Marketing, Finance, Management & Strategy, from 2008 to 2011.

"Andrew is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of diverse operational experience. His passion for driving operational efficiencies and building high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our vision for Greenbrook", commented Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic and skilled executive to our team."

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 130 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray), FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapies for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD") and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Spravato® is offered to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with suicidal thoughts or actions. Greenbrook has provided more than 1.3 million treatments to over 40,000 patients struggling with depression.

