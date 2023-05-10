Advanced search
    CA3937043097

GREENBROOK TMS INC.

(GBNH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:53 2023-05-10 pm EDT
0.6250 USD   -8.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenbrook TMS Announces Dates for Its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

05/10/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”), will release its 2023 first quarter operational and financial results after market hours on May 15, 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erns Loubser, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on May 16, 2023 to discuss the financial results for the quarter.

Dial in Numbers:

Toll Free North America: 1 (888) 886-7786
Toronto: (416) 764-8658

Webcast:

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit:
www.greenbrooktms.com/investors/events.htm

For those that plan on accessing the conference call or webcast, please allow ample time prior to the call time.

Conference Call Replay:

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.greenbrooktms.com/investors/events.htm

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 133 Company-operated treatment centers (following completion of the Company’s previously-announced restructuring plan), Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray), FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapies for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”) and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Spravato® is offered to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with suicidal thoughts or actions. Greenbrook has provided more than one million treatments to over 30,000 patients struggling with depression.


© Business Wire 2023
05:03pGreenbrook TMS Announces Dates for Its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/19Lake Street Cuts Price Target on Greenbrook TMS to $3 From $6, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/19Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Greenbrook TMS to Hold From Speculative Buy, Price Target ..
MT
04/18Transcript : Greenbrook TMS Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 18, 2023
CI
04/17Greenbrook TMS Reports Fiscal 2022 Operational and Financial Results
BU
04/17Greenbrook TMS Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/17Greenbrook TMS Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/14Greenbrook TMS Announces Dates for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Resul..
BU
04/12Greenbrook tms provides bi-weekly mcto status update
PR
04/06Greenbrook TMS Inc. Announces Acceptance of Its Management Cease Trade Order Applicatio..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79,4 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27,7 M 27,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 644
Free-Float 29,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,68 $
Average target price 1,58 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
Managers and Directors
William P. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erns Loubser Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Elias Vamvakas Chairman
Geoffrey Grammer Chief Medical Officer
Benjamin Klein Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENBROOK TMS INC.-64.77%28
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.50%29 709
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA5.37%17 069
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES2.59%14 013
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.14%11 681
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-6.37%9 327
