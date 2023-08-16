Exhibit 99.3 Greenbrook TMS Inc. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS For the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 August 14, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS BASIS OF PRESENTATION 3 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES AND INDUSTRY METRICS 3 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION 4 OVERVIEW 5 KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 6 FACTORS AFFECTING OUR PERFORMANCE 10 COMPONENTS OF OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 11 FACTORS AFFECTING THE COMPARABILITY OF OUR RESULTS 13 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 15 ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2023 AND YTD 2023 16 EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA 19 RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES 20 RECONCILIATION OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE 21 QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION 22 LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES 23 INDEBTEDNESS 25 OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS 31 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 31 RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 32 DISCLOSURE CONTROLS & PROCEDURES AND INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING 38 SHARE INFORMATION 39 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES 40 CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 40 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 40 2

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides information concerning the financial condition and results of operations of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (the "Company", "Greenbrook", "us" or "we"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, including the related notes thereto, and our audited consolidated financial statements, including the related notes thereto, for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020, and the related MD&A. The financial information contained in this MD&A is derived from the financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). BASIS OF PRESENTATION Our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the IASB. Our fiscal year is the 12-month period ending December 31. The next fiscal year will occur in the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023. All references in this MD&A to "Q2 2023" are to our fiscal quarter for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, all references to "Q2 2022" are to our fiscal quarter for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, all references to "Q1 2023" are to our fiscal quarter for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, all references to "Q3 2022" are to our fiscal quarter for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, and all references to "Q4 2022" are to our fiscal quarter for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022. All references in this MD&A to "YTD 2023" or "year-to-date2023" are to the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and all references to "YTD 2022" or "year-to-date2022" are to the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. All references in this MD&A to "Fiscal 2022" are to our fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and all references in this MD&A to "Fiscal 2023" are to our fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Amounts stated in this MD&A are in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES This MD&A makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures are not intended to represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to, loss attributable to the common shareholders of Greenbrook or other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as measures of operating performance or operating cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. In addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, we use non-IFRS measures including, "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" (each as defined below). These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. However, we caution you that "Adjusted EBITDA" may be defined by us differently than by other companies. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. 3

We define such non-IFRS measures as follows: "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure that is defined as net income (loss) before amortization, depreciation, interest expenses, interest income and income taxes, adjusted for share-based compensation expenses (comprising share-based compensation and the re-valuation of equity-based conversion instruments) and one-time expenses. We believe our Adjusted EBITDA metric is a meaningful financial metric as it measures the ability of our current mental health service centers ("Treatment Centers") that specialize in TMS (as defined below) and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray) treatments ("Treatment") operations to generate earnings while eliminating the impact of one-time expenses and share-based compensation expenses, which do not have an impact on the operating performance of our existing Treatment Center network. The IFRS measurement most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is loss attributable to common shareholders of Greenbrook. "EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure that is defined as net income (loss) before amortization, depreciation, interest expenses, interest income and income taxes. The IFRS measurement most directly comparable to EBITDA is loss attributable to common shareholders of Greenbrook. See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" below for a quantitative reconciliation of the foregoing non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. As a result of the execution of the Restructuring Plan (as defined below), management has shifted from measuring performance on a region-by- region basis through Same-Region Sales Growth to Adjusted EBITDA as the Company's primary non-IFRS measure. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Some of the information contained in this MD&A, including the Company's expectations regarding the continued roll-out of Spravato® Program and Medication Management (each as defined below) at additional Treatment Centers and our potential to enhance profit margins and diversify total revenue, the impact of the Success TMS Acquisition (as defined below), the impact of the Madryn Credit Facility (as defined below) and the Restructuring Plan on our business, our expansion opportunities, our expectations regarding our liquidity and available financing, and our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities, constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is current as of the date of this MD&A. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A as a result of various factors. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. 4