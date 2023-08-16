Exhibit 99.3
Greenbrook TMS Inc.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
For the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
August 14, 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
3
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES AND INDUSTRY METRICS
3
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
4
OVERVIEW
5
KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
6
FACTORS AFFECTING OUR PERFORMANCE
10
COMPONENTS OF OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
11
FACTORS AFFECTING THE COMPARABILITY OF OUR RESULTS
13
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
15
ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2023 AND YTD 2023
16
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
19
RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
20
RECONCILIATION OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
21
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
22
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
23
INDEBTEDNESS
25
OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS
31
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
31
RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
32
DISCLOSURE CONTROLS & PROCEDURES AND INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
38
SHARE INFORMATION
39
CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES
40
CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
40
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
40
2
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides information concerning the financial condition and results of operations of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (the "Company", "Greenbrook", "us" or "we"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, including the related notes thereto, and our audited consolidated financial statements, including the related notes thereto, for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020, and the related MD&A. The financial information contained in this MD&A is derived from the financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the IASB. Our fiscal year is the 12-month period ending December 31. The next fiscal year will occur in the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023.
All references in this MD&A to "Q2 2023" are to our fiscal quarter for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, all references to "Q2 2022" are to our fiscal quarter for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, all references to "Q1 2023" are to our fiscal quarter for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, all references to "Q3 2022" are to our fiscal quarter for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, and all references to "Q4 2022" are to our fiscal quarter for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022. All references in this MD&A to "YTD 2023" or "year-to-date2023" are to the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and all references to "YTD 2022" or "year-to-date2022" are to the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. All references in this MD&A to "Fiscal 2022" are to our fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and all references in this MD&A to "Fiscal 2023" are to our fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
Amounts stated in this MD&A are in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES
This MD&A makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures are not intended to represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to, loss attributable to the common shareholders of Greenbrook or other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as measures of operating performance or operating cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. In addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, we use non-IFRS measures including, "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" (each as defined below). These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. However, we caution you that "Adjusted EBITDA" may be defined by us differently than by other companies. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.
3
We define such non-IFRS measures as follows:
"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure that is defined as net income (loss) before amortization, depreciation, interest expenses, interest income and income taxes, adjusted for share-based compensation expenses (comprising share-based compensation and the re-valuation of equity-based conversion instruments) and one-time expenses. We believe our Adjusted EBITDA metric is a meaningful financial metric as it measures the ability of our current mental health service centers ("Treatment Centers") that specialize in TMS (as defined below) and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray) treatments ("Treatment") operations to generate earnings while eliminating the impact of one-time expenses and share-based compensation expenses, which do not have an impact on the operating performance of our existing Treatment Center network. The IFRS measurement most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is loss attributable to common shareholders of Greenbrook.
"EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure that is defined as net income (loss) before amortization, depreciation, interest expenses, interest income and income taxes. The IFRS measurement most directly comparable to EBITDA is loss attributable to common shareholders of Greenbrook.
See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" below for a quantitative reconciliation of the foregoing non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
As a result of the execution of the Restructuring Plan (as defined below), management has shifted from measuring performance on a region-by- region basis through Same-Region Sales Growth to Adjusted EBITDA as the Company's primary non-IFRS measure.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Some of the information contained in this MD&A, including the Company's expectations regarding the continued roll-out of Spravato® Program and Medication Management (each as defined below) at additional Treatment Centers and our potential to enhance profit margins and diversify total revenue, the impact of the Success TMS Acquisition (as defined below), the impact of the Madryn Credit Facility (as defined below) and the Restructuring Plan on our business, our expansion opportunities, our expectations regarding our liquidity and available financing, and our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities, constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is current as of the date of this MD&A. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A as a result of various factors.
Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.
4
Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic factors such as inflation and recessionary conditions, substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern due to recurring losses from operations; inability to increase cash flow and/or raise sufficient capital to support the Company's operating activities and fund its cash obligations, repay indebtedness and satisfy the Company's working capital needs and debt obligations; prolonged decline in the price of the Common Shares reducing the Company's ability to raise capital; inability to satisfy debt covenants under the Madryn Credit Facility and the potential acceleration of indebtedness; including as a result of an unfavorable decision in respect of the Klein Note Action (as defined below); risks related to our ability to continue to negotiate amendments to the Madryn Credit Facility to prevent a default; risks relating to our ability to deliver and execute on our Restructuring Plan and the possible failure to complete the Restructuring Plan on terms acceptable to the Company or its suppliers (including Neuronetics (as defined below)), or at all; risks relating to maintaining an active, liquid and orderly trading market for Common Shares as a result of our potential inability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's ("Nasdaq") listing rules; risks relating to the Company's ability to realize expected cost-savings and other anticipated benefits from the Restructuring Plan; risks related to the Company's negative cash flows, liquidity and its ability to secure additional financing; increases in indebtedness levels causing a reduction in financial flexibility; inability to achieve or sustain profitability in the future; inability to secure additional financing to fund losses from operations and satisfy our debt obligations; risks relating to strategic alternatives, including restructuring or refinancing of our debt, seeking additional debt or equity capital, reducing or delaying our business activities and strategic initiatives, or selling assets, other strategic transactions and/or other measures, including obtaining bankruptcy protection, and the terms, value and timing of any transaction resulting from that process; claims made by or against the Company, including the Klein Matters (as defined below), which may be resolved unfavorably to us; risks relating to the Company's dependence on Neuronetics as its exclusive supplier of TMS Devices (as defined below); as well as the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of this MD&A. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F dated April 17, 2023 in respect of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report"). These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect us or our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the Success TMS Acquisition, the Madryn Credit Facility and the Restructuring Plan; however, these factors should be considered carefully.
The purpose of the forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's current expectations regarding the Company's financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes; readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein. To the extent any forward-looking information in this MD&A constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlook, as with forward-looking information generally, are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward- looking statements contained in this MD&A are made as of the date of this MD&A and we have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
OVERVIEW
We are a leading provider of TMS therapy and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray) therapy in the United States for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD") and other mental health disorders. Our predecessor, TMS NeuroHealth Centers Inc. ("TMS US"), was established in 2011 to take advantage of the opportunity created through the paradigm-shifting technology of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS"), an FDA-cleared, non- invasive therapy for the treatment of MDD. In 2018, our Treatment Centers began offering treatment for obsessive compulsive disorder. Our business model takes advantage of the opportunity for a new, differentiated service channel for the delivery of Treatments - a patient-focused,centers-based service model to make treatment easily accessible to all patients while maintaining a high standard of care.
5
