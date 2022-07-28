Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Greenbrook TMS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTMS   CA3937043097

GREENBROOK TMS INC.

(GTMS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  17:28 28/07/2022 BST
3.070 CAD   +1.66%
05:37pGREENBROOK TMS : Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
07/27Greenbrook TMS Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/14Greenbrook TMS Inc. Closes Success TMS Buy; Details US$75 Million Credit Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenbrook TMS : Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K

07/28/2022 | 05:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Greenbrook TMS Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 27, 2022--Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS, NASDAQ: GBNH) ("Greenbrook" or the "Company"), will release its 2022 second quarter operational and financial results after market hours on August 2, 2022.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erns Loubser, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on August 3, 2022 to discuss the financial results for the quarter.

Dial in Numbers:

Toll Free North America: 1 (888) 886 7786
Toronto: (416) 764 8658

Webcast:

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit:
www.greenbrooktms.com/investors/events.htm

For those that plan on accessing the conference call or webcast, please allow ample time prior to the call time.

Conference Call Replay:

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.greenbrooktms.com/investors/events.htm

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 193 Company-operated treatment centers (including those added through the Acquisition), Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 840,000 TMS treatments to over 24,000 patients struggling with depression.

Contacts

Glen Akselrod
Investor Relations
Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Contact Information:
investorrelations@greenbrooktms.com
1-855-797-4867

Disclaimer

Greenbrook TMS Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 16:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREENBROOK TMS INC.
05:37pGREENBROOK TMS : Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
07/27Greenbrook TMS Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/14Greenbrook TMS Inc. Closes Success TMS Buy; Details US$75 Million Credit Facility
MT
07/14GREENBROOK TMS : Announces Closing of Success TMS Acquisition and US$75 Million Credit Fac..
PU
07/14GREENBROOK TMS BRIEF : Closes Success TMS Buy and Details US$75 Million Credit Facility Wi..
MT
07/14Greenbrook TMS Announces Closing of Success TMS Acquisition and US$75 Million Credit Fa..
BU
07/14Greenbrook TMS Inc. Announces $75 Million Credit Facility with Madryn Asset Management
CI
06/27GREENBROOK TMS : Provides an Update on the Success TMS Acquisition - Form 6-K
PU
06/27Greenbrook TMS Fell a6.8% and Closer to 52 Week Lows Today; Then Provided An Update on ..
MT
06/27GREENBROOK TMS BRIEF : Provides an Update on the Success TMS Acquisition
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 70,9 M - 58,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,2 M 62,2 M 51,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 7,61%
Chart GREENBROOK TMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Greenbrook TMS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENBROOK TMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,34 $
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
Managers and Directors
William P. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erns Loubser Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Elias Vamvakas Chairman
Geoffrey Grammer Chief Medical Officer
Benjamin Klein Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENBROOK TMS INC.-43.97%62
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.46%33 418
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY25.77%18 916
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-23.05%15 414
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-13.22%12 585
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.30%11 529