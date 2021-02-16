Log in
GREENBROOK TMS INC.

(GTMS)
Greenbrook TMS : Corporate Presentation February 2021﻿

02/16/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements & Other Disclaimers

Some of the information contained in this presentation, including with respect to the expansion of our TMS Center network, the Spravato® pilot program, or our Company's future financial or operating performance, constitutes forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is current as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information contained in this presentation as a result of various factors. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect" , "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions,

projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future

events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2020 (the "MD&A"). Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's annual information form dated March 10, 2020. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that

could affect us; however, these factors should be considered carefully.

The purpose of the forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's current expectations regarding the Company's financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes; readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein. To the extent any forward-looking information in this presentation constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlook, as with forward-looking information generally, are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and we have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For more information, please refer to the Company's regulatory filings available on the Company's website atwww.greenbrooktms.comand under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

All values in this presentation are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Founded in 2011 Greenbrook TMS is a leading U.S. provider in the delivery of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy for the treatment of depression

TMS is a new approach and an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in patients that have failed drug treatment

TMS is eligible for reimbursement in all 50 states and from all major insurers

Key Investment Considerations

FAST-GROWING LARGEST PROVIDER FOR TMS TREATMENT IN U.S.

  • • Strong organic and M&A growth strategy

  • • ~60% annual revenue growth since 2015

  • Targeting approximately 140 Centers by 1H 2021

SIGNIFICANT UNDERSERVED MARKET OPPORTUNITY

  • • Currently 51% of treated patients in the U.S. fail first line drug therapy

  • • ~5.5M patients could benefit from TMS - only ~30k patients treated annually

  • • All major U.S. commercial payers provide reimbursement - highly compelling value proposition for payers

SAFER AND MORE EFFECTIVE TREATMENT FOR DEPRESSION

  • • Treatment is short and convenient with no major side effects

  • • Over 62% response rate vs 49% response from drug therapy

HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND CLINICAL LEADERSHIP TEAM

  • • Greenbrook's founders built TLC Vision Corp. from a single location to 300+ sites across the U.S.

  • • Clinical leadership team are pioneers in the field of TMS



Disclaimer

Greenbrook TMS Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45,8 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart GREENBROOK TMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Greenbrook TMS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENBROOK TMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,90 $
Last Close Price 15,77 $
Spread / Highest target -0,21%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William P. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erns Loubser Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Elias Vamvakas Chairman
Geoffrey Grammer Chief Medical Officer
Roberto Drassinower Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENBROOK TMS INC.57.80%228
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.21.65%58 154
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.86%24 607
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION40.32%19 269
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.12.71%11 899
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED3.44%11 459
