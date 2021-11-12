Log in
    GTMS   CA3937043097

GREENBROOK TMS INC.

(GTMS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/12 03:33:45 pm
8.7 CAD   +0.58%
GREENBROOK TMS : Corporate Presentation November 2021
PU
11/10Q3 2021 Results Presentation
PU
11/10GREENBROOK TMS REPORTS THIRD quarter operational and FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
Greenbrook TMS : Corporate Presentation November 2021

11/12/2021 | 03:38pm EST

11/12/2021 | 03:38pm EST
NASDAQ: GBNH

TSX: GTMS

Corporate Presentation

November 2021

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements & Other Disclaimers

Some of the information contained in this presentation, including with respect to the expansion of our TMS center network, the Company's future financial or operating performance, the continued roll-out of the Spravato® offering at additional TMS centers, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is current as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information contained in this presentation as a result of various factors. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect" , "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward- looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the "MD&A"). Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's annual information form dated March 30, 2021. These materials are also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect us; however, these factors should be considered carefully.

The purpose of the forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's current expectations regarding the Company's financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes; readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein. To the extent any forward-looking information in this presentation constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlook, as with forward-looking information generally, are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and we have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. The forward- looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale of securities and has been prepared for informational purposes only from information supplied by the Company and from third-party sources indicated herein. While the Company is responsible for all content in this presentation and while the Company believes that each of the publications, studies and surveys used throughout this presentation are prepared by reputable sources, the Company has not independently verified market and data from third-party sources. All of the third-party data used in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data.

Any graphs, tables or other data demonstrating the historical performance of the Company contained in the presentation are intended only to illustrate past performance and are not necessarily indicative of the future performance of the Company. Projections, assumptions and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the industry in which the Company operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. Results may differ materially from those expressed in such estimates and beliefs and in the estimates prepared by independent third parties.

For more information, please refer to the Company's regulatory filings available on the Company's website at www.greenbrooktms.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.comand under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

Neither this presentation nor any part or copy of it may be taken, transmitted, or distributed, directly or indirectly, into Canada.

All values in this presentation are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

NASDAQ: GBNH, TSX: GTMS

2

Company at a Glance

Founded in 2011, Greenbrook TMS is a leading U.S. provider in the delivery of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy for the treatment of depression

TMS is an FDA-cleared, non-invasivetherapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in patients that have failed drug treatment and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

TMS is eligible for reimbursement in all 50 states and from all major insurers

Operating

Over 20,000

Cash on Hand

148 TMS Centers in

patients with more than

$26.1M

17 U.S. States

730,000 Treatments to date

(as at September 30, 2021)

(as of this presentation date)

(as at September 30, 2021)

5% growth

Demonstrated ability to

Revenue increased 9%

in TMS Center network

navigate the challenging

year over year to

Year-over-Year

operating environment

$13.1M in Q3 2021

(as at September 30, 2021)

imposed by COVID-19

NASDAQ: GBNH, TSX: GTMS

3

Key Investment Considerations

FAST-GROWING LEADING PROVIDER FOR TMS TREATMENT IN U.S.

  • Proven organic and M&A growth strategy
  • ~50% annual revenue growth since 2015

SIGNIFICANT UNDERSERVED MARKET OPPORTUNITY

  • Currently 51% of treated patients in the U.S. fail first line drug therapy¹
  • ~5.3M patients could benefit from TMS² - only ~30k patients treated annually
  • All major U.S. commercial payers provide reimbursement - highly compelling value proposition for payers

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE TREATMENT FOR DEPRESSION

• Treatment is short and convenient with no major side effects

• 62% response rate vs 49% response from drug therapy³

HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND CLINICAL LEADERSHIP TEAM

  • Greenbrook's founders built TLC Vision Corp. from a single location to 300+ sites across the U.S.
  • Clinical leadership team are pioneers in the field of TMS

NASDAQ: GBNH, TSX: GTMS

1.

Star*D Study; Rush et al., Am J Psychiatry 2006 PMID 17074942 (Star*D Study)

4

2.

U.S. Census Bureau; 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health; Star*D Study (Note: 72% of treatment seekers fail to achieve remission)

3.

Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, 2014 Dec; 75(12); Star*D Study

About Depression

About TMS

Our Business

Financial Performance

Looking Forward

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenbrook TMS Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 20:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
