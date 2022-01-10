Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Greenbrook TMS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTMS   CA3937043097

GREENBROOK TMS INC.

(GTMS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 01/10 03:59:59 pm
5.5 CAD   +11.56%
05:02pGreenbrook TMS Provides Corporate Update
BU
2021Masters Special Nominates Candidate to the Board of Greenbrook TMS
CI
2021GREENBROOK TMS : Corporate Presentation November 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenbrook TMS Provides Corporate Update

01/10/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS, NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”) announced today that Roberto Drassinower will be stepping down from his role as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective immediately, but will continue to provide advisory services to the Company pursuant to the terms of a consulting agreement with the Company.

Mr. Drassinower commented: “I am excited to continue supporting Greenbrook and Bill Leonard in our growth strategy for the business while being able to take time to spend with my family.”

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 149 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 730,000 TMS treatments to over 20,000 patients struggling with depression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s current annual information form, in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of the Company’s current management’s discussion and analysis and in the Company’s other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GREENBROOK TMS INC.
05:02pGreenbrook TMS Provides Corporate Update
BU
2021Masters Special Nominates Candidate to the Board of Greenbrook TMS
CI
2021GREENBROOK TMS : Corporate Presentation November 2021
PU
2021Q3 2021 Results Presentation
PU
2021GREENBROOK TMS REPORTS THIRD quarter operational and FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
2021Greenbrook TMS Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021Earnings Flash (GTMS.TO) GREENBROOK TMS Revenue for Q3 2021 increased by 9% to US$13.1 ..
MT
2021Greenbrook TMS Reports Third Quarter Operational and Financial Results
BU
2021Earnings Flash (GTMS.TO) GREENBROOK TMS Reports Q3 Loss US$0.22
MT
2021Greenbrook TMS Announces Dates for Its Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53,1 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,4 M 69,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float -
Chart GREENBROOK TMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Greenbrook TMS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENBROOK TMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,90 $
Average target price 14,91 $
Spread / Average Target 283%
Managers and Directors
William P. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erns Loubser Chief Financial Officer
Elias Vamvakas Chairman
Geoffrey Grammer Chief Medical Officer
Roberto Drassinower Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENBROOK TMS INC.-8.53%69
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.40%32 831
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA1.26%22 701
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-8.17%14 100
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-4.56%11 147
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.74%10 678