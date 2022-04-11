Greenbrook TMS : and Neuronetics Announce Strengthened Commercial Partnership to Build Awareness - Form 6-K

Greenbrook and Neuronetics Announce Strengthened Commercial Partnership to Build Awareness

TORONTO, ONTARIO AND MALVERN, PA., April 11, 2022- Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS, NASDAQ: GBNH), a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health conditions, and Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need it with the best neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced they have entered into a five year commercial agreement which provides for a stronger collaborative relationship between the parties. Under the agreement, Greenbrook will purchase all of its new TMS devices for on-label indications exclusively from Neuronetics and promote the use of NeuroStars in Greenbrook's TMS centers, subject to certain exceptions related to the exercise of independent medical judgment. In exchange, Neuronetics will provide joint education and marketing support, increased collaboration between the organizations, negotiated pricing terms, and other benefits.

"I am delighted we continue to strengthen our long-term relationship with Greenbrook, the largest TMS provider in the market. We are proud that Greenbrook selected NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health for its patients suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (MDD)," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. "The state of mental health in America is so fragile right now that it is more important than ever that we collaborate to build awareness of the benefits of NeuroStar and improve patients' access to this important therapy. Expanding our relationship with Greenbrook is an important step in this direction."

"Greenbrook was an early adoptee of the NeuroStar platform that our skilled affiliated medical professionals have used to transform tens of thousands of lives, so we continue to be big believers in the efficiency and flexibility of the NeuroStar technology. The renewal of this agreement strengthens the framework for us to collaborate even more closely with Neuronetics to build category awareness, educate MDD patients and their loved ones, raise the standard of neurohealth care and transform lives," commented Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook.

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 149 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 790,000 TMS treatments to over 22,000 patients struggling with depression.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics' NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today's leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world's largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

