Greenbrook TMS : Corporate Presentation May 2021

Some of the information contained in this presentation, including with respect to the expansion of our TMS Center network, the expansion of the Spravato® Pilot Program, or our Company's future financial or operating performance, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is current as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information contained in this presentation as a result of various factors. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward- looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect" , "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward- looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "MD&A"). Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's annual information form dated March 30, 2021. These materials are also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect us; however, these factors should be considered carefully.
The purpose of the forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's current expectations regarding the Company's financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes; readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein. To the extent any forward-looking information in this presentation constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlook, as with forward-looking information generally, are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and we have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
This presentation makes reference to "Same-region sales growth", which is a non-IFRS measure. This measure is not a recognized measure under IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, this measure is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, this measure is not intended to represent, and should not be considered as an alternative to another performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS as a measure of operating performance. This non-IFRS measure is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our MD&A under "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics".
For more information, please refer to the Company's regulatory filings available on the Company's website at www.greenbrooktms.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
All values in this presentation are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.
Q1 2021 Key Highlights
Despite typical seasonal factors, amplified by harsh winter weather, and the challenging operating environment imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to produce resilient results including:
New patient starts increased 11% from Q4 2020 and 19% from Q1 2020
TMS treatment volumes decreased by 4% from Q4 2020, due to typical seasonal factors and increased by 9% from Q1 2020
Consultations increased by 52% compared to Q1 2020, which points to encouraging prospects for the remainder of 2021
Quarterly revenue increased by 14% to $11.3M as compared to Q4 2020 and decreased by 1%, a near return of revenue to pre-COVID-19 levels, compared to Q1 2020
Q1 2021 resulted in an entity-wide regional operating loss of $1.5 million as compared to anentity-wideregional operating loss of $2.1 million in Q4 2020 and anentity-wideregional operating income of $0.7 million in Q1 2020.
Added 3 TMS Centers during Q1 2021 bringing total network to 128 TMS Centers,an increase of 3% from Q1 2020 despite a temporary decision to halt development activities during theCOVID-19pandemic in the latter half of FY 2020
Successfully implemented the Spravato pilot program at select TMS Centers,with promising preliminary findings and expansion to further TMS Centers
Trading on the Nasdaq commenced at the start of trading on March 16, 2021 under the symbol "GBNH"
From an additional TMS indication perspective, On April 29, 2021, our Richmond Heights, Missouri TMS Center was named as one of the participating centers in BrainsWay's roll-out of its smoking cessation TMS therapy.
Current Footprint and Active Development Pipeline
Operating 128 TMS Centers spanning 15 states
OPERATING REGIONS
Virginia
Maryland/Delaware
North/South Carolina
St. Louis
Austin
Houston
Connecticut
Cleveland
Florida
Michigan
California
Oregon
Alaska
Current Footprint (128 TMS Centers)
Virginia and Maryland
(D.C. Metro)
TMS Center Locations
Q1 2021 Results
$14,000,000
COVID-19 Impact
$12,000,000
$10,000,000
$8,000,000
$6,000,000
$4,000,000
$2,000,000
$0
67
94
102
110
113
114
116
119
2019-Q2
2019-Q3
2019-Q4
2020-Q1
2020-Q2
2020-Q3
2020-Q4
2021-Q1
6,000
Monthly
Inquiries
Leads
record
5,000
Consults
New Starts
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
-
Revenue
As expected, the provision for adjustment to variable consideration estimate applied against revenue,has decreased since Q4 2020 leading to an increase in revenue of 14% (Q4 2020 - $9.9M) and should continue to decline throughout FY2021
Consolidated revenue remained relatively flat at $11.3M in Q1 2021(Q1 2020 $11.4M) seeing a return topre-COVIDlevels.
New patient starts increased by 11% QoQ to 1,583 in Q1 2021(Q4 2020: 1,428) and 19% YoY (Q1 2020: 1,326)
TMS treatment volumes decreased by 4% QoQ to 52,126 in Q1
2021 (Q4 2020: 54,408) and increased by 9% YoY (Q1 2020: 47,970)
Consults performed increased by 52% YoY(Q1 2020: 2,360)
Average revenue per treatment increased by 19% QoQ to $217 in
Q1 2021 (Q4 2020: $182)and decreased by 9% YoY (Q1 2020: $238)
Lead Flow
Record monthly highs recorded in March for inquiries, leads and new patient startsindicative of continued change in patient's willingness to begin treatment despite the pandemic
