MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Greenbrook TMS Inc.    GTMS   CA3937043097

GREENBROOK TMS INC.

(GTMS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/31 01:43:19 pm
14.87 CAD   -5.17%
Greenbrook TMS : Q4 2020 Results Presentation

03/31/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
FY 2020 Results

March 31, 2021

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking

Statements

Some of the information contained in this presentation, including with respect to the expansion of our TMS Center network, or our Company's future financial or operating performance, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is current as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information contained in this presentation as a result of various factors. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect" , "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2020 (the "MD&A"). Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's annual information form dated March 30, 2021. These materials are also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect us; however, these factors should be considered carefully.

The purpose of the forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's current expectations regarding the Company's financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes; readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein. To the extent any forward-looking information in this presentation constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlook, as with forward-looking information generally, are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and we have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This presentation makes reference to "Same-region sales growth", which is a non-IFRS measure. This measure is not a recognized measure under IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, this measure is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, this measure is not intended to represent, and should not be considered as an alternative to another performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS as a measure of operating performance. This non-IFRS measure is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our MD&A under "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics".

For more information, please refer to the Company's regulatory filings available on the Company's website at www.greenbrooktms.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

All values in this presentation are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

NASDAQ: GBNH, TSX: GTMS

2

FY 2020 Key Highlights

  • Key operating metrics increased, despite the impact of COVID-19,which demonstrates continued strong performance and sound business fundamentals
    • New patient starts increased 33% from FY 2019
    • TMS treatment volumes increased 26% from FY 2019
  • Despite the challenging environment imposed by COVID-19, we produced our highest annual revenue to date of $43.1M, an increase of 21% from FY 2019.
  • As part of billing enhancements, we experienced aging to our accounts receivable which was further aggravated by COVID-19,as a result of which we have taken increased provisions against revenue, primarily in Q4 2020
  • Added 14 active TMS Centers during FY 2020 bringing total network to 125 TMS Centers, an increase of 14% from Q4 2019 despite a temporary decision to halt development activities during the pandemic
  • Implementing a pilot program that offers Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray) at select TMS Centers
  • Secured a loan term facility with Oxford Finance of up to $30M on December 31 to fund operating activities including the earn-outconsideration owed as part of the Achieve TMS acquisition and other working capital purposes
  • On March 15, 2021, we announced that our Common Shares were approved for listing and trading in U.S. dollars on the Nasdaq. Trading on the Nasdaq commenced at the start of trading on March 16, 2021 under the symbol "GBNH"

NASDAQ: GBNH, TSX: GTMS

3

Current Footprint and Active Development Pipeline

Operating 128 TMS Centers spanning 15 states

OPERATING REGIONS

Virginia

Maryland/Delaware

North/South Carolina

St. Louis

Austin

Houston

Connecticut

Cleveland

Florida

Michigan

California

Oregon

Alaska

Current Footprint (128 TMS Centers)

Virginia and Maryland

(D.C. Metro)

TMS Center Locations

NASDAQ: GBNH, TSX: GTMS

4

FY 2020 Results

$14,000,000

COVID-19 Impact

$12,000,000

$10,000,000

$8,000,000

$6,000,000

$4,000,000

$2,000,000

57

67

94

102

110

113

114

116

$0

2019-Q1

2019-Q2

2019-Q3

2019-Q4

2020-Q1

2020-Q2

2020-Q3

2020-Q4

4,500

4,000

Inquiries Leads Consults New Starts

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

-

Dec-20

Nov-20

Oct-20

Sep-20

Aug-20

Jul-20

Jun-20

May-20

Apr-20

Mar-20

Feb-20

Jan-20

Dec-19

Nov-19

Oct-19

Sep-19

Aug-19

Jul-19

Jun-19

May-19

Apr-19

Mar-19

Feb-19

Jan-19

NASDAQ: GBNH, TSX: GTMS

Revenue

  • Despite the impact of COVID-19, consolidated revenue increased by 21% to a record $43.1M in FY 2020 (FY 2019 $35.7M)
  • Revenue decreased by 21% to $9.9M in Q4 2020 (Q4 2019: $12.5M) due to lower revenue associated with provisions for aged receivables arising from the transition to billing on a state-widebasis and the impact of COVID-19on payor processes.
  • Average revenue per treatment decreased by 4% to $220 in FY 2020 (FY 2019: $230)

Center Development

  • Number of active TMS Centers increased by 14% to 116 Centers in FY 2020 (FY 2019: 102)
  • West coast development efforts have yielded an additional 3 active TMS Centers in the Achieve region

Lead Flow

  • Significant positive growth in both patient starts and treatment volumes in both fiscal 2020 and Q4 2020

5

Disclaimer

Greenbrook TMS Inc. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
