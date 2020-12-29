GREENBROOK TMS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION

December 4, 2020 - Toronto, ON - Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) ("Greenbrook" or the "Company") announces today that, in support of its previously-announcedapplication to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ"), and to assist the Company in meeting the NASDAQ's initial listing requirements, the Company will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") on January 12, 2021 to, among other things, consider, and if deemed appropriate, to approve, a special resolution to authorize amendments of the Company's articles to consolidate its issued and outstanding Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

The range of ratios for the Consolidation are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular"), a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be mailed to shareholders of record on or about December 15, 2020. At the Special Meeting, shareholders may also be asked to consider and vote in respect of other matters that may be properly brought before the Special Meeting.

Subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, approval of the special resolution by shareholders would give the Board of Directors the authority to implement the Consolidation, or, in its discretion, revoke to the special resolution, without further approval or action or prior notice to shareholders. If approved and implemented, the Consolidation will occur simultaneously for all of the Common Shares and will affect all shareholders uniformly.

The Circular contains, among other things, details concerning the proposed Consolidation, requirements for the Consolidation to be implemented and the procedure for receiving new common shares if the Consolidation is implemented, as well as the procedures for voting at the Special Meeting and other related matters. Shareholders are urged to carefully review the Circular and accompanying materials as they will contain important information regarding the Consolidation.

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 125 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy, an FDA-cleared,non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 510,000 TMS treatments to over 14,000 patients struggling with depression.

For further information please contact:

Glen Akselrod

Investor Relations

Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Contact Information: investorrelations@greenbrooktms.com1-855-797-4867