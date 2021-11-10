Q3 2021 Results Presentation

Some of the information contained in this presentation, including with respect to the expansion of our TMS center network, the Company's future financial or operating performance, the Company's expectations regarding the impact of the acquisition of Achieve TMS East, LLC and Achieve TMS Central, LLC on our business and the continued roll-out of the Spravato® offering at additional TMS centers and its potential to enhance profit margins and diversify total revenue, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is current as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information contained in this presentation as a result of various factors. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect" , "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the "MD&A"). Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's annual information form dated March 30, 2021. These materials are also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect us; however, these factors should be considered carefully.
The purpose of the forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's current expectations regarding the Company's financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes; readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein. To the extent any forward-looking information in this presentation constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlook, as with forward-looking information generally, are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and we have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
This presentation makes reference to "Same-region sales growth", which is a non-IFRS measure. This measure is not a recognized measure under IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, this measure is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, this measure is not intended to represent, and should not be considered as an alternative to another performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS as a measure of operating performance. This non-IFRS measure is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our MD&A under "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics".
For more information, please refer to the Company's regulatory filings available on the Company's website at www.greenbrooktms.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
All values in this presentation are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.
Q3 2021 Key Highlights
Q3 2021 presented specific challenges early in the quarter, with patients delaying treatment during the first open summer season since the onset of COVID-19 and a surge in the delta variant in late summer. Despite these challenges, we saw continued grow in the following key metrics:
Consolidated revenue increased 9% from Q3 2020 $13.1M in Q3 2021
YTD 2021 revenue increased by 15% to $38.2 million as compared to YTD 2020
New patient starts increased 3% from Q3 2020
TMS treatment volumes increased 7% from Q3 2020
Continued rollout of Spravato® with expected expansion of offering to an additional 14 TMS Centersbringing our total to 23 TMS Centers in early fiscal 2022. With this anticipated expansion, we believe that our Spravato® offering has the potential to grow to as much as 5 to 10% of our total revenue by the end of fiscal 2022
The Company completed a bought deal public offering of 1,707,750 common shares at an offering price of $7.75 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.2M
On October 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Achieve TMS East, LLC and Achieve TMS Central, LLC,which included the acquisition of 17 active TMS Centers. In addition, the Company organically added 2 new TMS Centers during Q3 2021, bringing its total TMS network to 148 TMS Centers
Current Footprint and Active Development Pipeline
Operating 148 TMS Centers spanning 17 states
OPERATING REGIONS
Virginia
Maryland/Delaware
North/South Carolina
St. Louis
Austin
Houston
Connecticut
Cleveland
Florida
Michigan
California
Oregon
Alaska
Massachusetts
Iowa
Current Footprint (148 TMS Centers)
Baltimore
Washington
Virginia and Maryland
(D.C. Metro)
TMS Center Locations
Q3 2021 Results
$16,000,000
Quarterly
record
$14,000,000
$12,000,000
$10,000,000
$8,000,000
$6,000,000
$4,000,000
$2,000,000
102
110
113
114
116
119
122
127
$0
2019-Q4
2020-Q1
2020-Q2
2020-Q3
2020-Q4
2021-Q1
2021-Q2
2021-Q3
6,000
5,000
Inquiries
Leads
Consults
New Starts
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
-
Sep-21
Aug-21
Jul-21
Jun-21
May-21
Apr-21
Mar-21
Feb-21
Jan-21
Dec-20
Nov-20
Oct-20
Sep-20
Aug-20
Jul-20
Jun-20
May-20
Apr-20
Mar-20
Feb-20
Jan-20
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased to$13.1M in Q3 2021, a 9% increasecompared to Q3 2020 (Q3 2020: $12.0M),and $38.2M in YTD 2021, a 15% increasecompared to YTD 2021 (YTD 2020: $33.2M)
New patient starts increased by 3% YoY to 1,520 in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: 1,473) and 19% YTD to 4,762 (YTD 2020: 4,017)
TMS treatment volumes increased by 7% YoY to 54,525 in Q3 2021(Q3 2020: 51,033) and 16% YTD to 164,870 (YTD 2020: 141,584)
Consultations increased by 5% YoY to 3,437 in Q3 2021(Q3 2020: 3,283) and 37% YTD to 10,561 (YTD 2020: 7,718)
Same-RegionSales Growth was 9% in Q3 2021 and 15% in YTD 2021 as compared to 2% in Q3 2020 and 2% in YTD 2020
Average revenue per treatment increased by 2% to $241 in Q3 2021compared to Q3 2020 (Q3 2020: $235) and decreased by 1% to $231 in YTD 2021 compared to YTD 2020 (YTD 2020: $235)
Lead Flow
More prominent seasonal factor than usual and a surge in the delta variantcaused lead flow to decline in July and August before normalizing in the latter half of September
