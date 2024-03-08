Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - Greencastle Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VGN) ("Greencastle" or the "Company") announces the Company has disposed (the "Disposition") of 2,500,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Highrock Resources Ltd. ("Highrock"). Prior to the Disposition of the Common Shares, the Company held 3,900,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.31% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in the capital of Highrock on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Disposition, the Company held 1,400,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.76% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in the capital of Highrock on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, the Company may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company. A copy of the early warning report will be available on Highrock's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For additional information, please visit www.greencastle.ltd or contact:

Anthony Roodenburg

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: (437)-677-5075

Notice regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200925