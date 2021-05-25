Log in
    VGN   CA3941631093

GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD.

(VGN)
Greencastle Resources : Deveron Achieves Record Q1 Revenue and Reports 178% Growth in Digital Insight Product Sales – May 25, 2021

05/25/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
Deveron Achieves Record Q1 Revenue and Reports 178% Growth in Digital Insight Product Sales - May 25, 2021

Greencastle Holding Deveron Announces Record Q1

Toronto, Ontario - Deveron Corp. (TSX-V: FARM) ('Deveron' or the 'Company') a leading agriculture digital services and analytics provider in North America is pleased to report Q1 2021 year over year revenue growth of 136% driven by 178% growth in the Company's higher margin data insight products.

For more, pkease visit: http://www.deveronuas.com

Disclaimer

Greencastle Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3,23 M 2,67 M 2,67 M
Net income 2020 2,96 M 2,46 M 2,46 M
Net cash 2020 7,51 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,02 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
EV / Sales 2019 21,3x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Greencastle Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony R. Roodenburg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Pirie President, Secretary & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Christopher E. O. Irwin Independent Director
Michael E. Power Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD.0.00%5
CONOCOPHILLIPS40.29%75 702
CNOOC LIMITED19.22%48 757
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.70%46 770
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.70%39 222
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.15%36 993