Greencastle Resources : Deveron Achieves Record Q1 Revenue and Reports 178% Growth in Digital Insight Product Sales – May 25, 2021

Deveron Achieves Record Q1 Revenue and Reports 178% Growth in Digital Insight Product Sales - May 25, 2021
Toronto, Ontario - Deveron Corp. (TSX-V: FARM) ('Deveron' or the 'Company') a leading agriculture digital services and analytics provider in North America is pleased to report Q1 2021 year over year revenue growth of 136% driven by 178% growth in the Company's higher margin data insight products.
