  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Greencity Acquisition Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRCY   KYG4086B1077

GREENCITY ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(GRCY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:10:24 2023-02-16 pm EST
10.89 USD    0.00%
08:24aGreencity Acquisition : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
06:09aGreencity Acquisition Corp : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Greencity Acquisition Corp : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Greencity Acquisition : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

02/23/2023 | 08:24am EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

February 21, 2023

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

Greencity Acquisition Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Cayman Islands 001-39404 n/a
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

505 Eshan Road, Floor 6,

Pudong New District, Shanghai,China

200120

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (+86) 21-2025-7919

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Units, each consisting of one ordinary share, par value $0.001, one redeemable warrant to purchase one-half ordinary share GRCYU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Ordinary Share GRCY The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Redeemable warrants, each warrant exercisable for one-half ordinary share GRCYW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On August 12, 2022, the Company received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(3) (the "Minimum Public Holders Rule"), which requires the Company to have at least 300 public holders for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

On February 21, 2023, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq stating, based on the information submitted by the Company on February 18, 2023, Nasdaq has determined that the Company now complies with the filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(3).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report on Form 8-K to be signed on its behalf as of February 23, 2023 by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Greencity Acquisition Corporation
By: /s/ Jinlong Liu
Jinlong Liu
Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Greencity Acquisition Corporation published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 13:23:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 1,35 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,4 M 56,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 3,60%
