Greencity Acquisition : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

Form 8-K

February 21, 2023

Greencity Acquisition Corporation

505 Eshan Road, Floor 6, Pudong New District, Shanghai,China 200120 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (+86) 21-2025-7919

N/A

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On August 12, 2022, the Company received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(3) (the "Minimum Public Holders Rule"), which requires the Company to have at least 300 public holders for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

On February 21, 2023, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq stating, based on the information submitted by the Company on February 18, 2023, Nasdaq has determined that the Company now complies with the filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(3).

