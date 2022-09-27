Greencoat Renewables : Investment Policy Changes

INVESTMENT POLICY CHANGES

(to be read in accordance with the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 13

October 2022)

The changes to the Investment Policy, indicated below in blackline, are for approval at the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 October 2022. Further detail regarding the proposed changes can be found within the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting available on the Company's website.

In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company will invest in euro denominated operational renewable electricity generation assets in Relevant Countries within the Eurozone. The Company will initially focus on investing in wind assets in Ireland, where it has acquired the Seed Portfolio and where the Board and the Investment Manager believe there is an attractive opportunity to consolidate onshore wind assets, and in Other Relevant Countries (being Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Spain and Portugal), where the Board and the Investment Manager believe there is a stable and robust renewable energy policy framework.

Over time, the Company aims to achieve diversification principally through investing in a growing portfolio of assets across a number of distinct geographies and a mix of renewable energy technologies.

The Company will seek to acquire 100 per cent., majority or minority interests in individual assets. These will usually be held through SPVs which hold underlying wind or solar farm assets. When investing in less than 100 per cent. of the equity share capital of an SPV, the Company will secure its shareholder rights through shareholders' agreements and other transaction documents. The Company will invest in equity and associated debt instruments when making such acquisitions.

The Company will maintain or modify existing PPAs or seek to sign new PPAs between the individual asset SPVs in its portfolio and creditworthy off-takers or negotiate the terms of or manage PPAs on its own behalf.

The Company does not intend to employ staff but instead will engage experienced third parties to operate the assets in which it owns interests. The Company will seek to mitigate risk at the project level by investing in projects with robust contractual structures delivering long- term predictable (often inflation-linked or partially inflation-linked) cash flows with operations and maintenance contracts which, the Company intends, will usually have the following features: