30 June 2024 Factsheet
Greencoat Renewables PLC (the "Company") is an owner and operator of renewable infrastructure energy assets. The Company listed on the Euronext Growth Market of Euronext Dublin and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017 and is currently invested in renewable generation and storage assets in the Republic of Ireland, Finland, France, Germany, Spain and Sweden.
1,129,968,226
unaudited,
Investment Manager
Share Price1
as at 30 June 2024
Schroders Greencoat LLP
86.6c
Market capitalisation
Aggregate Group Debt
€979m
€1,305m
Gross Asset Value ("GAV")
NAV per share
€2,571m
112.1c
Net Asset Value ("NAV")
Target IRR
€1,266m
7-8%
Premium/(Discount) to NAV
Target Dividend
(22.7%)
6.74c
- Continued strong cash generation and sector high dividend cover
- Q2 gross net cash generation of €40.8 million² equating to 2.1x dividend cover
- H1 gross net cash generation of €113.6 million³ equating to 3.0x dividend cover
- Cash received relating to prior periods offsetting reduced production (Q2 14% below budget, H1 13% below budget)
- Dividends per share paid of 1.685c relating to Q1 2024 and 1.685c announced relating to Q2 2024, in line with full year target
- Increase in NAV
- 0.5c increase in NAV per share to 112.1c
- Positive impact from continued strong cash generation and share buyback whilst short term power price recovery offset by moderate
long term pricing decline
- Unchanged levered IRR at 9.2%4
- Artificial Intelligence and Big Tech driving demand for clean energy
- Accelerated technological advances and importance of secure, clean
energy driving demand for corporate Power Purchase Agreements ("PPA")
- 10 year PPA signed with leading data centre owner and operator in Ireland in April 2024
- Based on the closing share price on the Euronext Growth Market, Dublin as at 28 June 2024.
- Net cash generation of €38.0m and 2.0x dividend cover
- Net cash generation of €109.7m and 2.9x dividend cover
- Based on unlevered portfolio IRR of 7.1%, long term gearing assumption of 40% and cost of debt assumption of 4.7%.
30 June 2024 Factsheet
- PPA structured on a 'pay as produce' basis equating to 67GWh on an
annual basis
- PPAs expected to play an increasingly important role in active asset management, negotiations with reputable counterparties ongoing
- Decisive capital allocation strategy with capacity for further action
- c.€100 million to be distributed in 2024 through increased y-o-y dividend and share buyback programme
- €25 million share buyback progressing well with €9.9 million
- Asset recycling activity progressing well
- Continued use of operating cashflow to support deleveraging with €15 million RCF pay down in Q1 and further €18 million in Q2
- Q2 gearing at 51%
-
Strong balance sheet and highly contracted portfolio providing basis for growth
o
NAV as at 31 March 2024
111.6
Net cash generation
3.6
Depreciation
(0.4)
Dividend
(1.7)
Short-term power price
0.9
Long-term power price
(0.9)
Movements in working capital including unwinding of 2023
(1.2)
constraint receivables
Buyback
0.2
NAV as at 30 June 2024
112.1
The Company's aim is to provide investors with an annual dividend (2024 target 6.74c/share) that increases progressively whilst growing the capital value of its investment portfolio in the long term through reinvestment of excess cash flow and the prudent use of leverage.
The Company continues to execute its European growth strategy through selective investment supported by increased cash generation and a strong balance sheet. Key investment criteria include:
- Cash generative renewable energy operating assets
- Stable and robust energy policy frameworks
- Geographical and technological diversification
- Prudent use of external debt with limit of 60% of GAV
Portfolio
Portfolio breakdown (by value)
30 June 2024 Factsheet
The Portfolio consists of interests in 39 operating assets with net installed capacity in excess of 1.5GW, with another 90MW contracted to acquire under the Group's forward sale model.
Key characteristics of the Portfolio:
- Operational on-shore and off-shore wind, solar and storage assets
- Geographical and technical diversification
- Highly contracted revenue streams and inflation protection
- Active asset management and enhanced operational performance
- Highly experienced and reputable partners
Assets
Principal Equipment Supplier
Borkum
Siemens
Riffgrund 1
Gamesa
Butendiek
1.4%1.3%0.3%
Nordex
11%
Enercon
Cloosh Valley
11%
12%
11%
37%
GE
49%
8%
Cordal
Vestas
7%
Knockacummer
20%
Senvion
7%
6%
18%
Suntech
Erstrask North
Fluence
Other
Asset Age
Geography
Republic
of Ireland
< 3
Germany
5%
years
3%2%
17%
10%
3- 5
France
9%
years
8%
5- 10
54%
Sweden
years
69%
> 10
23%
Spain
years
Finland
Investment Manager
Schroders Greencoat LLP ("SG"), is the Investment Manager for the Company and is authorised and regulated in the UK by the FCA. SG has a highly experienced renewable energy infrastructure investment team.
Contact details
30 June 2024 Factsheet
Investment Managers
Investor Relations
Paul O'Donnell - +353 1 702 6737
John Musk - +44 207 832 9495
paul.odonnell@schrodersgreencoat.com
john.musk@schrodersgreencoat.com
Bertrand Gautier - +44 207 832 9427 bertrand.gautier@schrodersgreencoat.com
