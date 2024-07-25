cents per share NAV as at 31 March 2024 111.6 Net cash generation 3.6 Depreciation (0.4) Dividend (1.7) Short-term power price 0.9 Long-term power price (0.9) Movements in working capital including unwinding of 2023 (1.2) constraint receivables Buyback 0.2 NAV as at 30 June 2024 112.1

The Company's aim is to provide investors with an annual dividend (2024 target 6.74c/share) that increases progressively whilst growing the capital value of its investment portfolio in the long term through reinvestment of excess cash flow and the prudent use of leverage.

The Company continues to execute its European growth strategy through selective investment supported by increased cash generation and a strong balance sheet. Key investment criteria include: