Greencoat Renewables : NAV Report - September 2022

30 September 2022 Factsheet

The Company is increasing its portfolio of renewable energy generation assets within Continental Europe. The key investment criteria include:

A stable and robust renewable energy policy framework;

Diversification through investing in a growing portfolio of assets across several Relevant Countries (including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden) and a mix of renewable energy technologies; and

The Company will generally avoid using non-recourse debt at the asset level when acquiring 100% ownership; aggregate group debt will not be more than 60% of GAV at drawdown.

The Portfolio consists of interests in 32 operating wind farms located in Ireland, France, Germany, Spain and Sweden, along with a 11MW co-located battery storage project, with an aggregate net installed capacity of 1,095MW.

Key characteristics of the Portfolio: