Greencoat Renewables completes purchase of wind farm stake

Greencoat Renewables PLC - Dublin-based investor in euro-denominated renewable energy infrastructure assets - Completes acquisition of 23% stake in the Butendiek offshore wind farm in Germany from Marguerite Pantheon SCSp. The wind farm consists of 80 Siemens Gamesa 3.6 megawatt turbines, which will give Greencoat a total installed capacity of 1,228MW. Says the acquisition takes its total borrowings to 46% of gross asset value. The acquisition was first announced at the start of January.

Current stock price: EUR1.11 in Dublin, down 0.5%

12-month change: down 3.1%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.