Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Greencoat Renewables PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRP   IE00BF2NR112

GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC

(GRP)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05:34:55 2023-02-22 am EST
1.105 EUR   -0.90%
05:18aGreencoat Renewables completes purchase of wind farm stake
AN
05:11aGreencoat Renewables Completes Purchase of Stake in German Offshore Wind Farm
MT
02/21UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greencoat Renewables completes purchase of wind farm stake

02/22/2023 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Greencoat Renewables PLC - Dublin-based investor in euro-denominated renewable energy infrastructure assets - Completes acquisition of 23% stake in the Butendiek offshore wind farm in Germany from Marguerite Pantheon SCSp. The wind farm consists of 80 Siemens Gamesa 3.6 megawatt turbines, which will give Greencoat a total installed capacity of 1,228MW. Says the acquisition takes its total borrowings to 46% of gross asset value. The acquisition was first announced at the start of January.

Current stock price: EUR1.11 in Dublin, down 0.5%

12-month change: down 3.1%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC -0.90% 1.105 Real-time Quote.-1.76%
SIEMENS AG -0.75% 142.52 Delayed Quote.10.88%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 0.00% 18.05 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
05:18aGreencoat Renewables completes purchase of wind farm stake
AN
05:11aGreencoat Renewables Completes Purchase of Stake in German Offshore Wind Farm
MT
02/21UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/21UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/20UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/20UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/17UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/26Greencoat Renewables : NAV Report - Dec 2022
PU
01/03Greencoat Renewables acquires 23% of Butendiek offshore windfarm
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 172 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 165 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2022 839 M 895 M 895 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,28x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 1 272 M 1 358 M 1 358 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 17,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
Duration : Period :
Greencoat Renewables PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,12 €
Average target price 1,33 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronan Murphy Chairman
Kevin McNamara Non-Executive Director
Marco Graziano Non-Executive Director
Emer Gilvarry Non-Executive Director
Eva Maud Lindqvist Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC-1.76%1 358
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-0.53%23 400
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED11.74%11 390
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-5.19%2 322
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-7.36%2 321
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.4.36%2 320