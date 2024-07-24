G RE ENCOAT
Half Year Report
For the six months ended 30 June 2024
Contents
Summary
01
Chairman's Statement
02
Investment Manager's Report
04
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
13
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
14
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
18
Company Information
28
Deﬁned Terms
29
Alternative Performance Measures
32
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
34
Cautionary Statement
35
All capitalised terms are deﬁned in the list of deﬁned terms on pages 29 to 31 unless separately deﬁned.
Summary
Greencoat UK Wind PLC is the leading listed renewable infrastructure fund, invested in UK wind farms. The Company's aim is to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with RPI inﬂation while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio in the long term on a real basis through reinvestment of excess cash ﬂow.
The Company provides investors with the opportunity to participate directly in the ownership of UK wind farms, so increasing the resources and capital dedicated to the deployment of renewable energy and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
Highlights
- The Group's investments generated 2,654GWh of renewable electricity.
- Net cash generation (Group and wind farm SPVs) was £165.4 million.
- The Company declared total dividends of 5 pence per share with respect to the period and paid an additional £29 million of dividends with respect to 2023 in the period.
- The Company bought back 32 million of its own shares at an average cost of 140 pence per share.
- Aggregate Group Debt was £2,329 million as at 30 June 2024, equivalent to 39 per cent of GAV.
Key Metrics
As at 30 June 2024
Market capitalisation
£3,010.7 million
Share price
132 pence
Dividends with respect to the period
£114.1 million
Dividends with respect to the period per share
5 pence
GAV*
£5,962.2 million
NAV*
£3,633.2 million
NAV per share*
159.3 pence
* Alternative Performance Measures as deﬁned on pages 32 and 33.
Greencoat UK Wind PLC Half Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024
Chairman's Statement
I am pleased to present the Half Year Report of Greencoat UK Wind PLC for the six months ended 30 June 2024.
The Company is well established as the leader in the UK wind sector;a sector that is set to grow two to threefold over the next decade. Earlier this month we saw the election of a governmentthat is committedto delivering a net zero electricity grid by 2030 and as the leading ﬁnancial owner of operational UK wind farms, we are well positioned to be a part of this transformation.
Demand for green electrons continues to strengthen. The continuing decarbonisation of transport and heating through electriﬁcation, as well as green hydrogen production, will require a further 30TWh of green electrons per annum by 2030. This represents approximately one tenth of the UK's current annual electrical demand and approximately ﬁve times the Company's current annual electrical output.
The portfolio provides renewable electricity for
2.3 million homes and avoids emissions of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.
Performance
Portfolio generation for the period was 2,654GWh, 15 per cent below budget owing to low wind and lower availability, principally from an export cable failure at Hornsea 1. Despite lower than budgeted output, net cash generated by the Group and wind farm SPVs was £165 million and underlying dividend cover for the period was 1.5x. In the period, the Company reinvested £44 million by buying back its own shares.
Dividends and Returns
The Company's aim remains to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend that increases in line with RPI while preserving capital on a real basis. In each of the ﬁrst 10 years since listing, the Company increased its dividend target by RPI and for 2024, the 11th year, the Company increased its target signiﬁcantly above RPI to 10 pence per share. The Company paid an underlying 2.5 pence per share with respect to Q1 2024 and has declared a dividend of the same amount per share with respect to Q2 2024, giving a total of 5 pence per share for the period. The Company also paid an additional £29 million of dividends to shareholders in February, increasing the total dividend to 10 pence per share for 2023.
NAV per share decreased in the period from
- pence per share on 31 December 2023 to
- pence per share on 30 June 2024, reﬂecting lower net cash generation in the period, and a fall in forecast power prices.
In line with the current higher interest rate environment, the Company forecasts a 10 per cent return to investors on NAV (net of all costs). This includes reinvestment of excess cash generation (dividend cover) in addition to the dividend yield. Since listing, the Company has reinvested £935 million of excess cash generation and paid £1,074 million of dividends.
Capital Allocation and Outlook
As the Company continues to trade at a discount to NAV,we must consider how best to allocate capital. We are investing in a mature and growing market, and the Board believes that there should continue to be further opportunities for investments that are beneﬁcial to shareholders in the medium and long term. We will continue to maintain a strictly disciplined approach to acquisitions, only investing when it is considered to be in the interests of shareholders to do so. The Board and the Investment Manager will continue to actively explore selective disposals given the current environment. Divestment proceeds would generally be expected to be used to repay the Company's revolving credit facility.
Although there is a signiﬁcant need for capital in the sector, the Company expects not to make acquisitions if they are not as accretive to NAV as buying back shares in the market or repaying debt.
In the ﬁrst half, the Company bought back a further £44 million of shares at an average cost of 140 pence per share and at an average discount to NAV of
14.2 per cent. As of 30 June, the Company has bought back a total of £53 million of shares under the £100 million programme announced in October 2023. After also taking into account the £29 million of additional 2023 dividends paid in February, the Company has returned £82 million to shareholders since October 2023 on top of the quarterly dividend which has increased at least in line with RPI inﬂation.
The principal risk and uncertainties of the Group and its investee companies are unchanged from those detailed in the Company's Annual Report to 31 December 2023 and remain the most likely to affect the Group and its investee companies in the second half of the year. A summary of these may be found on page 34.
Chairman's Statement continued
The Board and Governance
On 1 March 2024, Abigail Rotheroe joined the Board. Abigail has extensive experience in the investment and asset management industry, with a focus on ESG. Abigail's appointment broadens the experience of the Board, particularly as relates to ESG considerations.
At the Company's AGM on 24 April 2024, Martin McAdam retired from the Board and on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his services as a non-executive Director of the Company since his appointment in 2015 and for his wisdom and insight.
Also, at the AGM on 24 April 2024, the Company held a Continuation Vote as a consequence of trading at an average discount to NAV of 10.5 per cent over the 12 month period ending 31 December 2023, with 11 per cent of shareholders voting in favour of discontinuation, therefore, the resolution conﬁrmed continuation. I thank shareholders for their continued support of the Company on behalf of the Board and the Investment Manager.
Lucinda Riches C.B.E.
Chairman
23 July 2024
Greencoat UK Wind PLC Half Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024
Investment Manager'sReport
Investment Portfolio
As at 30 June 2024, the Group owned investments in a diversiﬁed portfolio of 49 operating UK wind farms with net generating capacity totalling 2,007MW.
6
9 3 39 40
44
13 37
43
18 2145
- 24
5
14 16
1
8
17
25
10
26
31
41 46
48
33
47
7
36 32
30
22
38
4
23
27
2
34
15
49 20 35
12
19
29
28
1
Andershaw
14
Dalquhandy
27
Lindhurst
40
Slieve Divena 2
2
Bicker Fen
15
Deeping St. Nicholas
28
Little Cheyne Court
41
South Kyle
3
Bin Mountain
16
Douglas West
29
London Array
42
Stronelairg
4
Bishopthorpe
17
Drone Hill
30
Maerdy
43
Stroupster
5
Braes of Doune
18
Dunmaglass
31
Middlemoor
44
Tappaghan
6
Brockaghboy
19
Earl's Hall Farm
32
North Hoyle
45
Tom nan Clach
7
Burbo Bank Extension
20
Glass Moor
33
North Rhins
46
Twentyshilling
8
Carcant
21
Glen Kyllachy
34
Red House
47
Walney
9
Church Hill
22
Hornsea 1
35
Red Tile
48
Windy Rig
10
Clyde
23
Humber Gateway
36
Rhyl Flats
49
Yelvertoft
11
Corriegarth
24
Kildrummy
37
Screggagh
12
Cotton Farm
25
Kype Muir Extension
38
Sixpenny Wood
13
Crighshane
26
Langhope Rig
39
Slieve Divena
Investment Manager'sReport continued
Investment Portfolio continued
Breakdown of operating portfolio by value as at 30 June 2024:
Onshore/Offshore
Geography
Onshore (55%)
England (49%)
Scotland (41%)
Offshore (45%)
Northern Ireland (7%)
Wales (3%)
Asset Age
Turbine Manufacturer
Siemens (40%)
< 5 years (30%)
Vestas (30%)
Nordex (14%)
5-10 years (40%)
Enercon (8%)
> 10 years (30%)
Senvion (4%)
GE (4%)
Assets
Hornsea 1 (16%)
Humber Gateway (9%)
London Array (8%)
Clyde (7%)
Walney (7%)
South Kyle (6%)
Stronelairg (5%)
Corriegarth (4%)
Burbo Bank Extension (3%)
Brockaghboy (3%)
Other (32%)
Asset Management
The Group operates a sizeable and diverse portfolio of 49 assets with net generating capacity in excess of 2GW. The Investment Manager has an experienced and specialist asset management team, which has expanded considerably as the portfolio has grown. The team focuses on the safe and optimal performance of the Group's assets, as well as ensuring the delivery of the Company's long term investment case. The team continues to move forward several key initiatives to optimise the performance of the Group's assets, creating long term value for shareholders. Initiatives include, for instance, lease extensions, turbine performance upgrades, and revenue and operating cost optimisation. Together these initiatives have, since 2016, added approximately £138 million to NAV.
Operating and ﬁnancial performance
Portfolio generation in the period was 2,654GWh, 15 per cent below budget, with wind resource being 5 per cent below budget. Portfolio availability was also lower than expectations, principally because of an export cable outage at Hornsea 1. This has now been remedied and the asset returned to full production on 2 June 2024.
Net cash generated by the Group and wind farm SPVs was £165.4 million. Dividend cover for the period, adjusted for the additional £28.6 million of dividend paid in February 2024 with respect to 2023, was 1.5x, despite lower wind and availability. In the period, the Company reinvested £44 million buying back its own shares.
05
Greencoat UK Wind PLC Half Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024
Investment Manager'sReport continued
Operating and ﬁnancial performance continued
For the six months
Group and wind farm SPV cash ﬂows
ended 30 June 2024
£'000
Net cash generation (1)
165,425
Dividends paid
(136,381)
Acquisitions
-
Acquisition costs
(251)
Share buybacks
(43,983)
Share buyback costs
(280)
Net amounts drawn under debt facilities
-
Upfront ﬁnance costs
-
Movement in cash (Group and wind farm SPVs)
(15,470)
Opening cash balance (Group and wind farm SPVs) (2)
221,217
Closing cash balance (Group and wind farm SPVs) (2)
205,747
Net cash generation
165,425
Dividends (3)
107,780
Dividend cover
1.5x
- Alternative Performance Measure deﬁned on pages 32 and 33.
- Includes security cash deposits recognised as a receivable in note 10 to the ﬁnancial statements.
- Dividends adjusted by £28,601k for additional dividends paid to bring the 2023 dividend to 10 pence per share.
The following tables provide further detail in relation to net cash generation of £165.4 million:
Net Cash Generation - Breakdown (1)
Revenue
Operating expenses
Tax
SPV level debt interest
SPV level debt amortisation
Other
Wind farm cash ﬂow
Management fee
Operating expenses
Ongoing ﬁnance costs
Other
Group cash ﬂow
VAT (Group and wind farm SPVs)
Net cash generation
For the six months ended 30 June 2024 £'000
419,346
(102,248)
(30,219)
(9,153)
(40,514)
(8,263)
228,949
(15,618)
(1,669)
(48,082)
2,461
(62,908)
(616)
165,425
(1)
Alternative Performance Measure deﬁned on pages 32 and 33.
For the six months
Net Cash Generation - Reconciliation to Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (1)
ended 30 June 2024
£'000
Net cash ﬂows from operating activities (2)
203,842
Movement in cash balances of wind farm SPVs
1,254
Repayment of shareholder loan investment (2)
11,355
Finance costs (2)
(48,082)
Movement in security cash deposits (3)
(2,944)
Net cash generation
165,425
(1)
Alternative Performance Measure deﬁned on pages 32 and 33.
(2)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.
(3)
The movement in security cash deposits in note 10 to the ﬁnancial statements.
Investment Manager'sReport continued
Investment and Gearing
The Investment Manager believes that there should continue to be further opportunities for investments that are beneﬁcial to shareholders in the medium and long term. The Company will maintain its disciplined approach to acquisitions, and, at present, expects only to invest in further assets when it is considered to be more accretive than buying back shares, or repaying debt.
The Company continues its £100 million buyback programme, having now repurchased 39 million shares as of 30 June 2024, at an average cost of 139 pence per share. The Company may also use excess cash generation to return capital to shareholders through further increased dividends, or for the repayment of debt.
The Company continues to explore selective disposals, with the aim of generating further capital to deploy to the advantage of its shareholders. In the near term, any disposal proceeds would be expected to repay the Company's revolving credit facility.
As at 30 June 2024, Aggregate Group Debt was £2,329 million, comprising £1,390 million of term debt at Company level, £400 million drawn under the Company's revolving credit facility plus £539 million being the Group's share of limited recourse debt in Hornsea 1. Cash balances (Group and wind farm SPVs) as at 30 June 2024 were £206 million (including £37.2 million of security cash deposits).
Gearing as at 30 June 2024 was 39 per cent of GAV,with a weighted cost of debt of 4.63 per cent across a range of maturities (October 2024 to March 2036):
Loan principal
Loan margin
Swap rate/SONIA
All-in rate
Facility
Maturity date
£'000
%
%
%
RCF
29 Oct 2024
400,000
1.75
5.20(1)
6.95
NAB
4
Nov 2024
50,000
1.15
1.06
2.21
CBA
14
Nov 2024
50,000
1.35
0.81
2.16
CBA
6 Mar 2025
50,000
1.55
1.53
3.08
CIBC
3
Nov 2025
100,000
1.50
1.51
3.01
ANZ
3 May 2026
75,000
1.45
5.92
7.37
NAB
1
Nov 2026
75,000
1.50
1.60
3.10
NAB
1
Nov 2026
25,000
1.50
0.84
2.34
CIBC
14
Nov 2026
100,000
1.40
0.81
2.21
Lloyds
9 May 2027
150,000
1.60
5.65
7.25
CBA
4
Nov 2027
100,000
1.60
1.37
2.97
ABN AMRO
2 May 2028
100,000
1.75
5.04
6.79
ANZ
3 May 2028
75,000
1.75
5.38
7.13
Barclays
3 May 2028
100,000
1.75
4.99
6.74
AXA
31 Jan 2030
125,000
-
-
3.03
AXA
31 Jan 2030
75,000
1.70
1.45
3.15
AXA
28 Apr 2031
25,000
-
-
6.43
AXA
28 Apr 2031
115,000
1.80
5.20(1)
7.00
Hornsea 1
31 Mar 2036
539,000
-
-
2.60
2,329,000
Weighted average
4.63
- Facility pays SONIA as variable rate.
The Company's revolving credit facility matures in October 2024 and, in addition, there are term loan tranches nearing maturity. The reﬁnancing process of both the revolving credit facility and selected term debt tranches is at an advanced stage and will conclude earlier than the ﬁrst maturity date. The Investment Manager has found signiﬁcant appetite to lend amongst its existing pool of lenders and expects the reﬁnancing to maintain a sustainable debt structure ensuring both ﬂexibility and the lowest cost form of reﬁnancing for the Company.
Given the leading market position of the Group and the Investment Manager, there is no shortage of investment opportunities. The market for UK wind assets is expected to grow two to threefold over the next decade, and so the outlook for the Company remains strong.
Greencoat UK Wind PLC Half Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024
Investment Manager'sReport continued
Net Asset Value
The following table sets out the movement in NAV from 31 December 2023 to 30 June 2024. The key components are discussed in detail below.
£'000
Pence per share
NAV as at 31 December 2023
3,793,997
164.1
Net cash generation
165,425
7.3
Dividend
(136,381)
(6.0)
Depreciation
(22,661)
(1.0)
Power price
(115,819)
(5.1)
Share buybacks
(44,262)
0.3
Other (1)
(7,129)
(0.3)
NAV as at 30 June 2024
3,633,170
159.3
(1) Includes wind farm SPV budget updates.
Reconciliation of Statutory Net Assets to Reported NAV
As at
As at
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
£'000
£'000
Operating portfolio
5,768,997
5,964,343
Cash (wind farm SPVs)
160,547
159,293
Fair value of investments (1)
5,929,544
6,123,636
Cash (Group)
8,025
21,805
Other relevant assets
24,601
23,556
GAV
5,962,170
6,168,997
Aggregate Group Debt (1)
(2,329,000)
(2,375,000)
NAV
3,633,170
3,793,997
Reconciling items
-
-
Statutory net assets
3,633,170
3,793,997
Shares in issue
2,280,856,721
2,312,131,799
NAV per share (pence)
159.3
164.1
- Includes limited recourse debt at Hornsea 1, not included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.
Health and Safety and the Environment
Health and safety is of key importance to both the Company and the Investment Manager.
The Investment Manager is an active member of SafetyOn, the UK's leading health and safety focused organisation for the onshore wind industry. The Investment Manager also has its own health and safety forum, chaired by Stephen Lilley, where best practice is discussed and key learnings from incidents across the industry are shared.
The Company has continued to contribute to local community funds and to invest in a range of local environmental and social projects. On a voluntary basis, the Company continues to fund a £250,000 programme to advance knowledge on blade recycling and repurposing, with over half of the funding being granted to date.
As at 30 June 2024, the portfolio powers 2.3 million homes and avoids the emission of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 per annum.
08
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
