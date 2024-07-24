G RE ENCOAT UK WIND Greencoat UK Wind PLC Half Year Report For the six months ended 30 June 2024

GREE NCOAT UK WIND Summary Greencoat UK Wind PLC is the leading listed renewable infrastructure fund, invested in UK wind farms. The Company's aim is to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with RPI inﬂation while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio in the long term on a real basis through reinvestment of excess cash ﬂow. The Company provides investors with the opportunity to participate directly in the ownership of UK wind farms, so increasing the resources and capital dedicated to the deployment of renewable energy and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Highlights The Group's investments generated 2,654GWh of renewable electricity.

Net cash generation (Group and wind farm SPVs) was £165.4 million.

The Company declared total dividends of 5 pence per share with respect to the period and paid an additional £29 million of dividends with respect to 2023 in the period.

The Company bought back 32 million of its own shares at an average cost of 140 pence per share.

Aggregate Group Debt was £2,329 million as at 30 June 2024, equivalent to 39 per cent of GAV. Key Metrics As at 30 June 2024 Market capitalisation £3,010.7 million Share price 132 pence Dividends with respect to the period £114.1 million Dividends with respect to the period per share 5 pence GAV* £5,962.2 million NAV* £3,633.2 million NAV per share* 159.3 pence * Alternative Performance Measures as deﬁned on pages 32 and 33. 01

Greencoat UK Wind PLC Half Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024 Chairman's Statement I am pleased to present the Half Year Report of Greencoat UK Wind PLC for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The Company is well established as the leader in the UK wind sector;a sector that is set to grow two to threefold over the next decade. Earlier this month we saw the election of a governmentthat is committedto delivering a net zero electricity grid by 2030 and as the leading ﬁnancial owner of operational UK wind farms, we are well positioned to be a part of this transformation. Demand for green electrons continues to strengthen. The continuing decarbonisation of transport and heating through electriﬁcation, as well as green hydrogen production, will require a further 30TWh of green electrons per annum by 2030. This represents approximately one tenth of the UK's current annual electrical demand and approximately ﬁve times the Company's current annual electrical output. The portfolio provides renewable electricity for 2.3 million homes and avoids emissions of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2. Performance Portfolio generation for the period was 2,654GWh, 15 per cent below budget owing to low wind and lower availability, principally from an export cable failure at Hornsea 1. Despite lower than budgeted output, net cash generated by the Group and wind farm SPVs was £165 million and underlying dividend cover for the period was 1.5x. In the period, the Company reinvested £44 million by buying back its own shares. Dividends and Returns The Company's aim remains to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend that increases in line with RPI while preserving capital on a real basis. In each of the ﬁrst 10 years since listing, the Company increased its dividend target by RPI and for 2024, the 11th year, the Company increased its target signiﬁcantly above RPI to 10 pence per share. The Company paid an underlying 2.5 pence per share with respect to Q1 2024 and has declared a dividend of the same amount per share with respect to Q2 2024, giving a total of 5 pence per share for the period. The Company also paid an additional £29 million of dividends to shareholders in February, increasing the total dividend to 10 pence per share for 2023. NAV per share decreased in the period from pence per share on 31 December 2023 to pence per share on 30 June 2024, reﬂecting lower net cash generation in the period, and a fall in forecast power prices. In line with the current higher interest rate environment, the Company forecasts a 10 per cent return to investors on NAV (net of all costs). This includes reinvestment of excess cash generation (dividend cover) in addition to the dividend yield. Since listing, the Company has reinvested £935 million of excess cash generation and paid £1,074 million of dividends. Capital Allocation and Outlook As the Company continues to trade at a discount to NAV,we must consider how best to allocate capital. We are investing in a mature and growing market, and the Board believes that there should continue to be further opportunities for investments that are beneﬁcial to shareholders in the medium and long term. We will continue to maintain a strictly disciplined approach to acquisitions, only investing when it is considered to be in the interests of shareholders to do so. The Board and the Investment Manager will continue to actively explore selective disposals given the current environment. Divestment proceeds would generally be expected to be used to repay the Company's revolving credit facility. Although there is a signiﬁcant need for capital in the sector, the Company expects not to make acquisitions if they are not as accretive to NAV as buying back shares in the market or repaying debt. In the ﬁrst half, the Company bought back a further £44 million of shares at an average cost of 140 pence per share and at an average discount to NAV of 14.2 per cent. As of 30 June, the Company has bought back a total of £53 million of shares under the £100 million programme announced in October 2023. After also taking into account the £29 million of additional 2023 dividends paid in February, the Company has returned £82 million to shareholders since October 2023 on top of the quarterly dividend which has increased at least in line with RPI inﬂation. The principal risk and uncertainties of the Group and its investee companies are unchanged from those detailed in the Company's Annual Report to 31 December 2023 and remain the most likely to affect the Group and its investee companies in the second half of the year. A summary of these may be found on page 34. 02

GREE NCOAT UK WIND Chairman's Statement continued The Board and Governance On 1 March 2024, Abigail Rotheroe joined the Board. Abigail has extensive experience in the investment and asset management industry, with a focus on ESG. Abigail's appointment broadens the experience of the Board, particularly as relates to ESG considerations. At the Company's AGM on 24 April 2024, Martin McAdam retired from the Board and on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his services as a non-executive Director of the Company since his appointment in 2015 and for his wisdom and insight. Also, at the AGM on 24 April 2024, the Company held a Continuation Vote as a consequence of trading at an average discount to NAV of 10.5 per cent over the 12 month period ending 31 December 2023, with 11 per cent of shareholders voting in favour of discontinuation, therefore, the resolution conﬁrmed continuation. I thank shareholders for their continued support of the Company on behalf of the Board and the Investment Manager. Lucinda Riches C.B.E. Chairman 23 July 2024 03

Greencoat UK Wind PLC Half Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024 Investment Manager'sReport Investment Portfolio As at 30 June 2024, the Group owned investments in a diversiﬁed portfolio of 49 operating UK wind farms with net generating capacity totalling 2,007MW. 6 9 3 39 40 44 13 37 43 18 2145 24 5 14 16 1 8 17 25 10 26 31 41 46 48 33 47 7 36 32 30 22 38 4 23 27 2 34 15 49 20 35 12 19 29 28 1 Andershaw 14 Dalquhandy 27 Lindhurst 40 Slieve Divena 2 2 Bicker Fen 15 Deeping St. Nicholas 28 Little Cheyne Court 41 South Kyle 3 Bin Mountain 16 Douglas West 29 London Array 42 Stronelairg 4 Bishopthorpe 17 Drone Hill 30 Maerdy 43 Stroupster 5 Braes of Doune 18 Dunmaglass 31 Middlemoor 44 Tappaghan 6 Brockaghboy 19 Earl's Hall Farm 32 North Hoyle 45 Tom nan Clach 7 Burbo Bank Extension 20 Glass Moor 33 North Rhins 46 Twentyshilling 8 Carcant 21 Glen Kyllachy 34 Red House 47 Walney 9 Church Hill 22 Hornsea 1 35 Red Tile 48 Windy Rig 10 Clyde 23 Humber Gateway 36 Rhyl Flats 49 Yelvertoft 11 Corriegarth 24 Kildrummy 37 Screggagh 12 Cotton Farm 25 Kype Muir Extension 38 Sixpenny Wood 13 Crighshane 26 Langhope Rig 39 Slieve Divena 04

GREE NCOAT UK WIND Investment Manager'sReport continued Investment Portfolio continued Breakdown of operating portfolio by value as at 30 June 2024: Onshore/Offshore Geography Onshore (55%) England (49%) Scotland (41%) Offshore (45%) Northern Ireland (7%) Wales (3%) Asset Age Turbine Manufacturer Siemens (40%) < 5 years (30%) Vestas (30%) Nordex (14%) 5-10 years (40%) Enercon (8%) > 10 years (30%) Senvion (4%) GE (4%) Assets Hornsea 1 (16%) Humber Gateway (9%) London Array (8%) Clyde (7%) Walney (7%) South Kyle (6%) Stronelairg (5%) Corriegarth (4%) Burbo Bank Extension (3%) Brockaghboy (3%) Other (32%) Asset Management The Group operates a sizeable and diverse portfolio of 49 assets with net generating capacity in excess of 2GW. The Investment Manager has an experienced and specialist asset management team, which has expanded considerably as the portfolio has grown. The team focuses on the safe and optimal performance of the Group's assets, as well as ensuring the delivery of the Company's long term investment case. The team continues to move forward several key initiatives to optimise the performance of the Group's assets, creating long term value for shareholders. Initiatives include, for instance, lease extensions, turbine performance upgrades, and revenue and operating cost optimisation. Together these initiatives have, since 2016, added approximately £138 million to NAV. Operating and ﬁnancial performance Portfolio generation in the period was 2,654GWh, 15 per cent below budget, with wind resource being 5 per cent below budget. Portfolio availability was also lower than expectations, principally because of an export cable outage at Hornsea 1. This has now been remedied and the asset returned to full production on 2 June 2024. Net cash generated by the Group and wind farm SPVs was £165.4 million. Dividend cover for the period, adjusted for the additional £28.6 million of dividend paid in February 2024 with respect to 2023, was 1.5x, despite lower wind and availability. In the period, the Company reinvested £44 million buying back its own shares. 05

Greencoat UK Wind PLC Half Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024 Investment Manager'sReport continued Operating and ﬁnancial performance continued For the six months Group and wind farm SPV cash ﬂows ended 30 June 2024 £'000 Net cash generation (1) 165,425 Dividends paid (136,381) Acquisitions - Acquisition costs (251) Share buybacks (43,983) Share buyback costs (280) Net amounts drawn under debt facilities - Upfront ﬁnance costs - Movement in cash (Group and wind farm SPVs) (15,470) Opening cash balance (Group and wind farm SPVs) (2) 221,217 Closing cash balance (Group and wind farm SPVs) (2) 205,747 Net cash generation 165,425 Dividends (3) 107,780 Dividend cover 1.5x Alternative Performance Measure deﬁned on pages 32 and 33. Includes security cash deposits recognised as a receivable in note 10 to the ﬁnancial statements. Dividends adjusted by £28,601k for additional dividends paid to bring the 2023 dividend to 10 pence per share. The following tables provide further detail in relation to net cash generation of £165.4 million: Net Cash Generation - Breakdown (1) Revenue Operating expenses Tax SPV level debt interest SPV level debt amortisation Other Wind farm cash ﬂow Management fee Operating expenses Ongoing ﬁnance costs Other Group cash ﬂow VAT (Group and wind farm SPVs) Net cash generation For the six months ended 30 June 2024 £'000 419,346 (102,248) (30,219) (9,153) (40,514) (8,263) 228,949 (15,618) (1,669) (48,082) 2,461 (62,908) (616) 165,425 (1) Alternative Performance Measure deﬁned on pages 32 and 33. For the six months Net Cash Generation - Reconciliation to Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (1) ended 30 June 2024 £'000 Net cash ﬂows from operating activities (2) 203,842 Movement in cash balances of wind farm SPVs 1,254 Repayment of shareholder loan investment (2) 11,355 Finance costs (2) (48,082) Movement in security cash deposits (3) (2,944) Net cash generation 165,425 (1) Alternative Performance Measure deﬁned on pages 32 and 33. (2) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. (3) The movement in security cash deposits in note 10 to the ﬁnancial statements. 06

GREE NCOAT UK WIND Investment Manager'sReport continued Investment and Gearing The Investment Manager believes that there should continue to be further opportunities for investments that are beneﬁcial to shareholders in the medium and long term. The Company will maintain its disciplined approach to acquisitions, and, at present, expects only to invest in further assets when it is considered to be more accretive than buying back shares, or repaying debt. The Company continues its £100 million buyback programme, having now repurchased 39 million shares as of 30 June 2024, at an average cost of 139 pence per share. The Company may also use excess cash generation to return capital to shareholders through further increased dividends, or for the repayment of debt. The Company continues to explore selective disposals, with the aim of generating further capital to deploy to the advantage of its shareholders. In the near term, any disposal proceeds would be expected to repay the Company's revolving credit facility. As at 30 June 2024, Aggregate Group Debt was £2,329 million, comprising £1,390 million of term debt at Company level, £400 million drawn under the Company's revolving credit facility plus £539 million being the Group's share of limited recourse debt in Hornsea 1. Cash balances (Group and wind farm SPVs) as at 30 June 2024 were £206 million (including £37.2 million of security cash deposits). Gearing as at 30 June 2024 was 39 per cent of GAV,with a weighted cost of debt of 4.63 per cent across a range of maturities (October 2024 to March 2036): Loan principal Loan margin Swap rate/SONIA All-in rate Facility Maturity date £'000 % % % RCF 29 Oct 2024 400,000 1.75 5.20(1) 6.95 NAB 4 Nov 2024 50,000 1.15 1.06 2.21 CBA 14 Nov 2024 50,000 1.35 0.81 2.16 CBA 6 Mar 2025 50,000 1.55 1.53 3.08 CIBC 3 Nov 2025 100,000 1.50 1.51 3.01 ANZ 3 May 2026 75,000 1.45 5.92 7.37 NAB 1 Nov 2026 75,000 1.50 1.60 3.10 NAB 1 Nov 2026 25,000 1.50 0.84 2.34 CIBC 14 Nov 2026 100,000 1.40 0.81 2.21 Lloyds 9 May 2027 150,000 1.60 5.65 7.25 CBA 4 Nov 2027 100,000 1.60 1.37 2.97 ABN AMRO 2 May 2028 100,000 1.75 5.04 6.79 ANZ 3 May 2028 75,000 1.75 5.38 7.13 Barclays 3 May 2028 100,000 1.75 4.99 6.74 AXA 31 Jan 2030 125,000 - - 3.03 AXA 31 Jan 2030 75,000 1.70 1.45 3.15 AXA 28 Apr 2031 25,000 - - 6.43 AXA 28 Apr 2031 115,000 1.80 5.20(1) 7.00 Hornsea 1 31 Mar 2036 539,000 - - 2.60 2,329,000 Weighted average 4.63 Facility pays SONIA as variable rate. The Company's revolving credit facility matures in October 2024 and, in addition, there are term loan tranches nearing maturity. The reﬁnancing process of both the revolving credit facility and selected term debt tranches is at an advanced stage and will conclude earlier than the ﬁrst maturity date. The Investment Manager has found signiﬁcant appetite to lend amongst its existing pool of lenders and expects the reﬁnancing to maintain a sustainable debt structure ensuring both ﬂexibility and the lowest cost form of reﬁnancing for the Company. Given the leading market position of the Group and the Investment Manager, there is no shortage of investment opportunities. The market for UK wind assets is expected to grow two to threefold over the next decade, and so the outlook for the Company remains strong. 07