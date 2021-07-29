Log in
    UKW   GB00B8SC6K54

GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC

(UKW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/28 11:35:17 am
135.4 GBX   +0.89%
02:47aGREENCOAT UK WIND PLC : Half Year Results
PU
02:18aGREENCOAT UK WIND : Half Yearly Presentation - 29 July 2021
PU
02:18aGREENCOAT UK WIND : Half Yearly Report - 29 July 2021
PU
Greencoat UK Wind Plc: Half Year Results

07/29/2021 | 02:47am EDT
Greencoat UK Wind is committed to supporting efforts to limit and delay the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), and to the wellbeing of our investment manager, turbine operation and maintenance service providers, site managers and the local communities in which our wind farms are based. We continue to monitor the situation and are working in line with the Government's latest guidance.

Disclaimer

Greencoat UK Wind plc published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 217 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2021 145 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2021 1 108 M 1 543 M 1 543 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 5,32%
Capitalization 2 675 M 3 713 M 3 726 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 135,40 GBX
Average target price 140,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
Managers and Directors
Shonaid Christina Ross Jemmett-Pag Chairman
Laurence Jon Fumagalli Investment Manager
William Francis Sebastian Rickett Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Patrick McAdam Independent Non-Executive Director
Lucinda Jane Riches Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC0.89%3 713
INDIA GRID TRUST15.09%1 096