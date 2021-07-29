Greencoat UK Wind Plc: Half Year Results

Greencoat UK Wind is committed to supporting efforts to limit and delay the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), and to the wellbeing of our investment manager, turbine operation and maintenance service providers, site managers and the local communities in which our wind farms are based. We continue to monitor the situation and are working in line with the Government's latest guidance.
Disclaimer
