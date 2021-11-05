Greencoat UK Wind Prospectus 11/05/2021 | 09:58am EDT Send by mail :

This document comprises a prospectus relating to Greencoat UK Wind PLC (the "Company") (the "Prospectus") for the purposes of Article 3 of the UK Prospectus Regulation, and has been prepared in accordance with the prospectus regulation rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") made pursuant to section 73A of FSMA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation Rules") and has been approved by the FCA as the competent authority under the UK version of the EU Prospectus Regulation, as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by The Prospectus (Amendment, etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). The FCA only approves this Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the UK Prospectus Regulation and such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the Company or the quality of the New Shares that are the subject of this Prospectus. This Prospectus has been drawn up as part of a simpliﬁed prospectus in accordance with Article 14 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the Ordinary Shares. The Company and its Directors, whose names appear on pages 63 and 64 of this Prospectus, accept responsibility for the information contained in this Prospectus. To the best of the knowledge of the Company and the Directors, the information contained in this Prospectus is in accordance with the facts and this Prospectus makes no omission likely to affect its import. Prospective investors should read the entire Prospectus and, in particular, the matters set out under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 9 to 21 of this Prospectus when considering an investment in the Company. NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY EXCLUDED TERRITORY (AS DEFINED HEREIN) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (Incorporated in England and Wales with company number 08318092 and registered as an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006) Issue of up to 300 million Ordinary Shares pursuant to a Placing, Offer for Subscription, Open Offer and Intermediaries Offer at an Issue Price of 132 pence per Ordinary Share Sponsor Investment Manager RBC Capital Markets Greencoat Capital LLP Joint Global Co-ordinators and Joint Bookrunners RBC Capital Markets Jefferies International Limited RBC Europe Limited (trading as RBC Capital Markets) ("RBC") and Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies") are both authorised in the United Kingdom the ("UK") by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the "PRA") and authorised and regulated in the UK by the FCA and the PRA. Both RBC and Jefferies are acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the Issue or the matters referred to in the Prospectus, will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this Prospectus) as its client in relation to the Issue and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Issue or any transaction or arrangement referred to in the Prospectus. However, nothing in this paragraph shall serve to limit or exclude any of the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on RBC or Jefferies by FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder. The Ordinary Shares offered by the Prospectus have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") or under the applicable state securities laws of the United States and may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in or into the United States or to, or for the account or beneﬁt of, any US person (within the meaning of Regulation S under the US Securities Act ("Regulation S")) (a "US Person"), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act for offers and sales of securities that do not involve any public offering contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the US Securities Act and analogous exemptions under state securities laws. The Ordinary Shares are being offered and sold (i) outside the United States to non-US- persons in reliance on Regulation S and (ii) within the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualiﬁed institutional buyers ("QIBs"), as deﬁned in Rule 144A under the US Securities Act, that are also qualiﬁed purchasers ("QPs"), as deﬁned in Section 2(a)(51) of the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "US Investment Company Act") and who deliver to the Company and RBC or Jefferies (as applicable) a signed Investor Representation Letter. The Ordinary Shares are subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under the US Securities Act and any applicable state or other securities laws, pursuant to registration or an exemption therefrom. In addition, the Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the US Investment Company Act, and investors will not be entitled to the beneﬁt of that Act. No offer, purchase, sale or transfer of the Ordinary Shares may be made except under circumstances which will not result in the Company being required to register as an investment company under the US Investment Company Act. The Ordinary Shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission in the United States or any other US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of Ordinary Shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this Prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. The distribution of this Prospectus and any offer of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Issue may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Other than in the UK, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland and Sweden, no action has been or will be taken to permit the possession, issue or distribution of this Prospectus or the Prospectus (or any other offering or publicity material relating to the Ordinary Shares) in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose may be required or where doing so is restricted by law. Accordingly, none of this Prospectus, any advertisement or any other offering material may be distributed or published in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations. Persons into whose possession this Prospectus comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. None of the Company, RBC, Jefferies, the Investment Manager or any of their respective afﬁliates or advisers accepts any legal responsibility to any person, whether or not such person is a potential investor, in respect of any such restrictions. The attention of persons resident outside the UK is drawn to the notices to overseas investors set out in the Important Information section of this Prospectus that set out restrictions on the holding of Ordinary Shares by such persons in certain jurisdictions. Copies of this Prospectus will be available on the Company's website at www.greencoat-ukwind.com. This document is dated 5 November 2021. CONTENTS Clause Page SUMMARY............................................................................................................................................... 2 RISK FACTORS ....................................................................................................................................... 9 IMPORTANT INFORMATION ................................................................................................................ 22 EXPECTED TIMETABLE AND ISSUE STATISTICS........................................................................... 31 DIRECTORS, AGENTS AND ADVISERS............................................................................................. 33 PART I: THE COMPANY ........................................................................................................................ 35 PART II: WIND ENERGY MARKET IN THE UK ............................................................................... 44 PART III: PORTFOLIO, PIPELINE AND VALUATIONS ..................................................................... 52 PART IV: TRACK RECORD ................................................................................................................... 60 PART V: FINANCIAL INFORMATION ................................................................................................. 62 PART VI: DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION................................................ 63 PART VII: FEES AND EXPENSES ........................................................................................................ 71 PART VIII: THE ISSUE ........................................................................................................................... 74 PART IX: TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING ............................................................... 79 PART X: TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION .............................. 90 PART XI: TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OPEN OFFER ........................................................ 98 PART XII: TAXATION............................................................................................................................. 121 PART XIII: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.......................................................................................... 125 PART XIV: DEFINITIONS....................................................................................................................... 164 APPENDIX: APPLICATION FORM ....................................................................................................... 179 1 SUMMARY Section A - Introduction and Warnings This summary should be read as an introduction to this Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the securities should be based on consideration of the Prospectus as a whole by the investor. The investor could lose all or part of the invested capital. The investor could lose all or part of the invested capital. Civil liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled the summary including any translation thereof, but only if the summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus or it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when considering whether to invest in such securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difﬁcult to understand. Name and ISIN of the securities: Ordinary shares of one penny each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"). The ISIN of the New Shares is GB00B8SC6K54 and the SEDOL is B8SC6K5. Identity of issuer: Greencoat UK Wind PLC (the "Company"), a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number 08318092 and whose registered address is at 27- 28 Eastcastle Street, London W1W 8DH. LEI: 213800ZPBBK8H51RX165. Identity of offeror of the securities: Other than the Company, there are no other persons or entities offering to sell Ordinary Shares in the Issue which the Company intends to issue new Ordinary Shares ("New Shares"). Identity of competent authority The Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), 12 Endeavour Square, approving prospectus: London, E20 1JN. Telephone number: +44 20 7066 1000. Date of approval of Prospectus 5 November 2021 Section B - Key Information on the Issuer Who is the issuer of the securities? The Company is a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales (company number: 08318092, LEI: 213800ZPBBK8H51RX165), whose registered address is at 27-28 Eastcastle Street, London W1W 8DH, and is a closed-ended investment company with an indeﬁnite life. The Company is registered as an investment company under section 833 Companies Act 2006 (as amended) ("CA 2006") and is an investment trust under section 1158 of the Corporations Tax Act 2010 (as amended). The Company is also an alternative investment fund for the purposes of the UK AIFM Regime and the EU AIFM Directive and subject to the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Rules made by the FCA under Part VI of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). An investment in the Company enables investors to gain exposure to a portfolio of wind energy electricity generation assets in the UK. The Company's existing portfolio (the "Portfolio") consists of interests in special purpose vehicles ("SPVs") that hold particular wind farm assets and the Company intends to acquire further investments in accordance with the Company's investment policy ("Further Investments"), which will also comprise all or part of an existing SPV that already holds a particular wind farm. The Company will invest mostly in operating UK wind farms. The Company's aim is to provide investors with an annual dividend per Ordinary Share that increases in line with retail price index ("RPI") inﬂation while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio on a real basis over the long term through reinvestment of excess cashﬂow and the prudent use of gearing. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") comprises Shonaid Jemmett-Page (Chairman), William Rickett C.B., Martin McAdam, Lucinda Riches C.B.E., and Caoimhe Giblin. On 10 September 2021 the Company announced that Nick Winser shall be appointed to the Board effective from 1 January 2022. For the avoidance of doubt, Nick has not been appointed as a director of the Company as at the date of this Prospectus and accordingly does not accept responsibility for the information contained in this Prospectus. Greencoat Capital LLP (the "Investment Manager") has been appointed to act as the alternative investment fund manager of the Company in compliance with the provisions of the UK AIFM Regime. 2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Greencoat UK Wind plc published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 13:57:07 UTC.

