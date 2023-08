Greencoat UK Wind PLC is a renewable infrastructure fund, invested in United Kingdom wind farms. The Company's objective is to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with retail price index (RPI) inflation while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio in the long term on a real basis through reinvestment of excess cash flow. The Company invests in United Kingdom wind farms, predominantly with a capacity of over 10 megawatts (MW) and maintains a balanced exposure to power prices. The Company's portfolio comprises interests in approximately 45 operating wind farms totaling 1,610MW capacity. The Company's portfolio includes Andershaw, Bin Mountain, Braes of Doune, Carcant, Church Hill, Crighshane, Deeping St Nicholas, Douglas West, Drone Hill and various others. The Company's investment manager is Schroders Greencoat LLP.

Sector Investment Trusts