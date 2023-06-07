Greencoat UK Wind completes Dalquhandy wind farm acquisition

Greencoat UK Wind PLC - London-based renewable infrastructure fund, focused on UK wind farms - Completes the acquisition of Dalquhandy wind farm from BayWa re. The purchase was first announced in April, with Greencoat expecting to pay around GBP50 million using cash reserves. Dalquhandy is a 42 megawatts wind farm in South Lanarkshire in Scotland and is made up of 10 Vestas V136 turbines of 4.2 megawatts each. It is the sixth wind farm that Greencoat buys from BayWa.

Current stock price: 149.10 pence, up 0.4% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 1.1%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.