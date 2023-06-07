Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Greencoat UK Wind PLC
  News
  Summary
    UKW   GB00B8SC6K54

GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC

(UKW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:22:20 2023-06-07 am EDT
148.91 GBX   +0.27%
03:10aGreencoat UK Wind completes Dalquhandy wind farm acquisition
AN
02:22aGreencoat UK Wind Closes Acquisition of Scottish Wind Farm
MT
06/01Greencoat UK Wind associate of fund manager buys shares
AN
Greencoat UK Wind completes Dalquhandy wind farm acquisition

06/07/2023 | 03:10am EDT
Greencoat UK Wind PLC - London-based renewable infrastructure fund, focused on UK wind farms - Completes the acquisition of Dalquhandy wind farm from BayWa re. The purchase was first announced in April, with Greencoat expecting to pay around GBP50 million using cash reserves. Dalquhandy is a 42 megawatts wind farm in South Lanarkshire in Scotland and is made up of 10 Vestas V136 turbines of 4.2 megawatts each. It is the sixth wind farm that Greencoat buys from BayWa.

Current stock price: 149.10 pence, up 0.4% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 1.1%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYWA AG -6.64% 53.4 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC 0.27% 148.9051 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S -0.53% 206.65 Delayed Quote.2.75%
Financials
Sales 2023 780 M 968 M 968 M
Net income 2023 445 M 553 M 553 M
Net Debt 2023 1 013 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,72x
Yield 2023 5,90%
Capitalization 3 443 M 4 274 M 4 274 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,71x
EV / Sales 2024 7,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
Duration : Period :
Greencoat UK Wind PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 148,50 GBX
Average target price 187,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lucinda Jane Riches Chairman
Laurence Jon Fumagalli Investment Manager
Martin Patrick McAdam Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Paul Winser Senior Independent Director
Caoimhe Mary Giblin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC-2.30%4 274
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-4.25%339
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP47.75%63
