Greencoat UK Wind PLC - Invests in UK wind farms - Says Laurence Fumagall intends to step down as co-head of the Schroders Greencoat LLP investment management team on March 1. Says

current Head of Private Markets at Schroders Greencoat Matt Ridley will replace Fumagall. Chair

Lucinda Riches says: "As a board we have worked closely with Matt over the last 2 years and are delighted that he is joining as co-head of the investment management team alongside Stephen. Matt brings a broad range of experience and technical capabilities to this role, and we look forward to working with him even more closely."

Current stock price: 145.26 pence, up 0.2%

12-month change: down 5.1%

