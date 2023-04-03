Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Greencoat UK Wind PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKW   GB00B8SC6K54

GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC

(UKW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:58:34 2023-04-03 am EDT
157.40 GBX   +0.38%
04:32aGreencoat buys Dalquhandy wind farm from BayWa for GBP50.0 million
AN
02:57aGreencoat UK Wind to Buy Scottish Wind Farm in GBP50 Million Deal
MT
03/14Greencoat UK Wind associates buy GBP400,000 in shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greencoat buys Dalquhandy wind farm from BayWa for GBP50.0 million

04/03/2023 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Greencoat UK Wind PLC said on Monday it will buy the Dalquhandy wind farm from BayWa.

The London-based renewable infrastructure fund said the purchase will cost approximately GBP50 million.

Dalquhandy is a 42 megawatts wind farm in South Lanarkshire in Scotland, and is made up of 10 Vestas V136 turbines of 4.2MW. It is the sixth wind farm Greencoat buys from BayWa.

Greencoat said the acquisition is expected to be completed in May this year and will be funded from cash, which will be reinvested to grow its generating capacity to 1,652 MW.

Chair Shonaid Jemmet-Page said: "Greencoat UK Wind continues to generate significant cash flow in excess of its dividend and we are delighted to announce the acquisition of Dalquhandy wind farm. This net asset value accretive transaction grows our portfolio to 46 wind farms with a generating capacity of 1,652MW. Our pipeline of potential acquisitions remains healthy and we look forward to making further attractive investments in due course as we continue to play our role in decarbonising the UK economy."

Shares were up 0.3% at 157.30 pence in London on Monday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYWA AG 3.81% 60 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC 0.28% 157.3938 Delayed Quote.3.16%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 2.44% 203.65 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
All news about GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
04:32aGreencoat buys Dalquhandy wind farm from BayWa for GBP50.0 million
AN
02:57aGreencoat UK Wind to Buy Scottish Wind Farm in GBP50 Million Deal
MT
03/14Greencoat UK Wind associates buy GBP400,000 in shares
AN
03/03Greencoat Uk Wind : Form of Proxy
PU
03/01Greencoat UK Wind reinvestment "a key part of the story"
AQ
02/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/23Greencoat UK Wind profit soars in 2022 amid high energy prices
AN
02/23Transcript : Greencoat UK Wind PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/23Greencoat UK Wind Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02/23Greencoat Uk Wind : Results Presentation - February 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 243 M 1 537 M 1 537 M
Net income 2022 1 057 M 1 307 M 1 307 M
Net Debt 2022 672 M 832 M 832 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,44x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 3 635 M 4 497 M 4 497 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 6,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
Duration : Period :
Greencoat UK Wind PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 156,80 GBX
Average target price 187,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shonaid Christina Ross Jemmett-Page Chairman
Laurence Jon Fumagalli Investment Manager
Martin Patrick McAdam Independent Non-Executive Director
Lucinda Jane Riches Chairman-Designate
Caoimhe Mary Giblin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC3.16%4 497
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-6.09%334
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP15.77%50
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer