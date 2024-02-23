(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

City of London Investment Group PLC, up 4.4% at 358 pence, 12-month range 300p-475p. The asset manager focused on investing in closed-end funds says funds under management rose to USD9.6 billion at the end of December from USD9.4 billion at the end of June. Net fee income over the six-month period rises to USD32.6 million from USD31.9 million a year before, while pretax profit edged up to USD11.1 million from USD11.0 million.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Greencore Group PLC, down 1.8% at 100.37p, 12-month range 68.35p-106p. The Dublin-based maker of package sandwiches and other convenience food completes GBP15 million share buyback programme. In October, Greencore started its share buyback programme as part of a GBP50 million return of capital to shareholders announced in May 2022. The buyback will run until March 30, at latest, with the maximum amount of shares bought back being 26.6 million.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News deputy news editor

