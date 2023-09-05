Greencore Group PLC - Dublin-based convenience foods manufacturer - Hires Catherine Gubbins as chief financial officer to replace interim CFO Jonathan Solesbury. Gubbins is expected to take up the role in early 2024, with Solesbury continuing as CFO until then to ensure a "seamless" transition. Gubbins previously was CFO at Dublin-based airports and travel retail group daa PLC, where she worked for approximately nine years. Prior to this, she worked as a senior manager in assurance and business advisory at PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd in Ireland.

Chief Executive Officer Dalton Philips says: "[Gubbins] has a proven track record as a CFO and has shown outstanding leadership through both smooth and more challenging times. Having worked with Catherine, I know what a great asset she will be to our business as we continue on our journey to rebuild profitability and create the platform necessary to support our future growth."

Current stock price: 80.25 pence, down 0.4% in London on Tuesday afternoon

12-month change: down 4.6%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.