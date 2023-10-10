(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Greencore Group PLC, up 16% at 79.45 pence, 12-month range 60.15-94.05p. The convenience food manufacturer expects its adjusted operating profit in the year ended September 29 to be ahead of current market expectations of GBP70.1 million. It predicts its full-year adjusted operating profit will be in the range of GBP74 million to GBP76 million, thanks to a "strong" second half despite what it described as a "difficult seasonal comparative period." The company also notes its intention to restart its share buyback programme as part of a GBP50 million return of capital to shareholders announced in May 2022.

Treatt PLC, up 15% at 490.00 pence, 12-month range 429.00-731.00p. The extracts and ingredients manufacturer and supplier expects its revenue for the year ended September 30 to be GBP147 million, up 5% from GBP140 million the year prior despite a "challenging" environment and sector destocking. Profit before tax and exceptional items is predicted to be line with expectations of GBP17 million, up 11% from GBP15.3 million the year prior. "We delivered positive growth in sales and profit for the year, reflecting the significant price increase programme and ongoing resilience in our beverage end markets. Revenues in the second half of the year were impacted by certain customers reducing inventories in response to interest rate rises. However, we are seeing some early signs of a reversal of this temporary destocking effect, and have also been able to mitigate the effect of this impact with strong cost discipline and other self- help measures," says Chief Executive Daemmon Reeve. The company expects to announce its full-year results on November 28.

Robert Walters PLC, up 6.8% at 379.00 pence, 12-month range 346.00-620.00p. The recruitment company reported a drop in net fee income in the third quarter of its financial year, against a "record" prior year. Net fee income totalled GBP93.4 million in the third quarter ended September 30, down 17% from GBP112.0 million the year prior. The company said that macroeconomic conditions remained "uncertain" during the quarter but noted that client and candidate confidence levels were unchanged from the second quarter. Robert Walters noted that contract and interim recruitment outperformed permanent recruitment, now representing a third of its net fee income. The firm will publish a trading update for its fourth quarter on January 11.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Smiths News PLC, down 1.7% at 41.00 pence, 12-month range 31.50-59.80p. Last week, the newspaper and magazine distributor said it expects its adjusted operating profit for the financial year to August 26 to rise by at least 0.5% to GBP38.3 million from GBP38.1 million a year prior. It also expects to pay a final dividend of at least 2.7p per share for financial 2023, compared to 2.75p in financial 2022.

