Greene Concepts : INKW Share Buy Back & Retire 37,333,333

Greene Concepts Inc 13195 Highway 221 North

Marion, NC 28752

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

April 27, 2022

Green Concepts Inc is announcing that the Company is winding down and completing the Company's

Corporate stock buyback and share retirement program to be effective upon the date the final shares acquired during the program are retired and cancelled on the books of the Company's transfer agent, Pacific Stock Transfer. The program's termination date will be effective upon the conclusion of the cancellation of all the shares acquired during the program.

In total, the Company acquired a total of 37,333,333 shares of INKW's unrestricted ("free trading")

common stock throughout the course of the program. The Company is awaiting final transfer of the remaining shares to be delivered to the transfer agent. Upon receipt of the complete balance of the 37,333,333 shares to the transfer agent, all shares shall be cancelled and retired together which will be reflected in the total shares of the Company's outstanding share count being reduced by the same number.

Dated: April 27, 2022

/s/ Lenny Greene

Lenny Greene, President