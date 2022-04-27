Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Greene Concepts, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INKW   US39468C3043

GREENE CONCEPTS, INC.

(INKW)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/27 12:37:25 pm EDT
0.007160 USD   +8.48%
12:26pGREENE CONCEPTS : INKW Share Buy Back & Retire 37,333,333
PU
04/19Greene Concepts Updates Shareholders on Audit, Happy Mellow Launch and other Corporate Actions
AQ
03/15GREENE CONCEPTS : Quarterly Report - Q2- January 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greene Concepts : INKW Share Buy Back & Retire 37,333,333

04/27/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Greene Concepts Inc 13195 Highway 221 North

Marion, NC 28752

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

April 27, 2022

Green Concepts Inc is announcing that the Company is winding down and completing the Company's

Corporate stock buyback and share retirement program to be effective upon the date the final shares acquired during the program are retired and cancelled on the books of the Company's transfer agent, Pacific Stock Transfer. The program's termination date will be effective upon the conclusion of the cancellation of all the shares acquired during the program.

In total, the Company acquired a total of 37,333,333 shares of INKW's unrestricted ("free trading")

common stock throughout the course of the program. The Company is awaiting final transfer of the remaining shares to be delivered to the transfer agent. Upon receipt of the complete balance of the 37,333,333 shares to the transfer agent, all shares shall be cancelled and retired together which will be reflected in the total shares of the Company's outstanding share count being reduced by the same number.

Dated: April 27, 2022

/s/ Lenny Greene

Lenny Greene, President

Disclaimer

Greene Concepts Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 16:25:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREENE CONCEPTS, INC.
12:26pGREENE CONCEPTS : INKW Share Buy Back & Retire 37,333,333
PU
04/19Greene Concepts Updates Shareholders on Audit, Happy Mellow Launch and other Corporate ..
AQ
03/15GREENE CONCEPTS : Quarterly Report - Q2- January 31, 2022
PU
02/03Greene Concepts and BE WATER On A Substantial Increased Growth Trajectory
AQ
01/19Greene Concepts Releases New Six-Pack BE WATER Configuration Along with New Nutrition L..
AQ
01/19Greene Concepts Releases New Six-Pack Be Water Configuration Along with New Nutrition L..
CI
01/11Greene Concepts Launches Online Availability of Company's New STAY CBD Hemp Beverage Li..
AQ
01/11Greene Concepts Launches Online Availability of it’s New STAY CBD Hemp Beverage Li..
CI
01/06Greene Concepts Opens and Funds Brokerage Account For Launch of Stock Buyback Program
AQ
2021Greene Concepts Expands BE WATER Distribution to New England While Furthering Sales of ..
AQ
More news
Chart GREENE CONCEPTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Greene Concepts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Leonard M. Greene President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Mark Aguilar Director
Jeff Durant Director
Amy McNally Vice President-Marketing & Regulatory Affairs
Susan Hewlings Director-Scientific Formulations