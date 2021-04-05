Log in
Greene Concepts Welcomes Amy McNally as Vice President of Marketing & Regulatory Affairs; Brings Significant Experience and Credentials to Leadership Team

04/05/2021 | 10:05am EDT
Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is delighted to announce the addition of Amy McNally who joins the company's leadership team in the role of Vice President of Marketing and Regulatory Affairs. She will oversee all marketing, creative, and business development activities for Greene Concepts with a focus on deepening brand awareness and consumer engagement.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/79394_5be54ea8b4ccd81b_002.jpg

Be Water - Be Mindful

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/79394_5be54ea8b4ccd81b_002full.jpg

Ms. McNally brings 15 years of leadership experience in the Marketing and Public Relations space. She is a high‐performing, strategic‐thinking marketing professional with experience and a proven track record of planning and executing a full range of internal, external, and media relations programs aligned to the business strategies of public and private entities. Her experience also includes celebrity-endorsed campaign management.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, mentions, "Amy is a valued asset to our team. She harnesses a wealth of knowledge, skill and expertise for our business and is a tremendous asset. Her experience includes: communication management, strategy development and execution, digital and social media, content development, investor relations and many other talents which are a goldmine for our company to help take us to the next level. One of her primary areas of focus is the expansion of our company's distribution network to include e-commerce, retailer opportunities (both large and small), and global partnerships."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/79394_5be54ea8b4ccd81b_003.jpg

Be Water - Be Strong

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/79394_5be54ea8b4ccd81b_003full.jpg

Ms. McNally states, "I am thrilled to join the Greene Concepts management team. I believe the company has a business model that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the myriad of opportunities that exist in today's beverage market. In my new role, my initial objectives are: 1) develop a distribution strategy for our product portfolio to penetrate the U.S. market, 2) forge a strong supply chain for mass distribution of health-supporting products, 3) maximize company sales through sustainable growth, 4) strengthen shareholder value and ROI through strategic decisions at every level."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/79394_5be54ea8b4ccd81b_004.jpg

Nine Be Water Bottles

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/79394_5be54ea8b4ccd81b_004full.jpg

Amy McNally will serve as the lead officer over the U.S.-based Veteran and non-Veteran Distributorship Programs. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Veteran or non-Veteran Greene Concepts distributor, please email Amy at: Amy@greeneconcepts.com.

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc., the Company intends to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service through social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Greene Concepts, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79394


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonard M. Greene President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Aguilar Director
Jeff Durant Director
