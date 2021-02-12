Greene Concepts Announces Joint Venture with Lucky Soul Inc. to Produce and Sell a Line of Artesian Water Within All Current and Future Distribution Channels

Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to announce a joint venture partnership with Lucky Soul Inc., offering aspirational wellness beverages and apparel brands from Los Angeles, California. Through this joint venture, Greene Concepts will partner with Lucky Soul's SOULTOX brand to produce and sell a line of artesian water within all current and future SOULTOX distribution channels.





This joint venture brings the visibility of our artesian beverage to a brand-new audience tied to the entertainment and sports industry where it will be sold within the same online, retail and distribution markets as SOULTOX, "Better for You" functional recovery water. Greene Concepts will produce, market and sell Lucky Soul's SOULTOX wellness beverage product line through its recently announced distribution channel agreement with America's Finest and Upstart Kombucha along with the company's Water Club.

Vinnie Merrill, CEO of Lucky Soul and Chief Soul Officer at SOULTOX, states "I am proud to partner with Lenny Greene and Greene Concepts. We are very excited that the response has been tremendous after launching the SOULTOX brand. The product is an emerging brand competing in a space with little to no black-owned brands on the shelves of national retailers across the country. SOULTOX and Greene Concepts stand together in creating awareness in the fight against racial inequality in the Beverage space. Lucky Soul will donate a percentage of all SOULTOX product sales toward uplifting underprivileged communities of color while using the brand to inspire people's mind, body and soul. This joint venture will contribute to consumer health awareness, which includes combating diabetes in America where there is an obsession with heavily sweetened and unhealthy drinks." Lucky Soul and Greene Concepts will work together in making SOULTOX a household name. We can all agree that everyone needs a Recharge to help them overcome the SOUL draining events from 2020."





Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts notes, "I am thrilled for the joint venture between Greene Concepts and Lucky Soul Inc. which positions BE WATERTM to maximize the current sales channels of SOULTOX, extend our customer reach into the sports and entertainment industry, and attain a greater share of the bottled water market. Within our bottling and beverage plant we will add to Lucky Soul's beverage lines with our incredible artesian water focus to maximize the taste and health benefits of the beverages."

Mr. Greene concludes, "I am proud to partner with Vinnie Merrill and his team as we execute strategy to greatly expand both brands. Greene Concepts also adopts Lucky Soul's mission of promoting social good and stands with them in the removal of all professional roadblocks based on racial inequality in the beverage marketplace. Our own partnership is living proof of this positive change. We are excited to embrace an avenue that benefits our diverse communities and that maximizes sales for both BE WATER and SOULTOX throughout the U.S."

Mr. Vinnie Merrill appeared on Fox Business News Channel on Wednesday, February 10 to discuss Lucky Soul Inc.'s focus on improving the health of Black Americans. You may view the interview at the following link: Entrepreneur creates wellness brand after health scare | Fox Business Video.

About Lucky Soul Inc./SOULTOX

Lucky Soul Inc. is an inspirational apparel and wellness brand. Athletic infused designs that help streamline your active and casual style. Built on granting wishes for children & miracles for people truly in need. Lucky Soul was born and founded on the mission of creating a worldwide movement of promoting social good. Synonymous with Hope, Success, and the Power of Collaboration; Lucky Soul creates expressive products that are life affirming and help define one's soul. Current collaborations include NBA teams, Season of Wishes, Influencers from all walks of life, and Johnny Buckets, a new Black Superhero Comic character, who after a series of tragic events is given a power like no other to save his life.

SOULTOX is an all-natural super antioxidant 10pH Hydration and Recovery water containing a proprietary Fulvic & Humic acid formula that uses organic nutrients and technology to make water that helps boost your immune system, support digestive health, speed hydration and help fight free radicals invading the body and recovery. SOULTOX has been featured in Founder's Made Discovery Showcase as a brand to watch in 2021 and RetailMeNot's 102 Black-Owned Brands to Support Today and Always. and LA Weekly Holiday Celeb and influencer Gift Box. Your health is the most important investment you can make for yourself. We created this water to give consumers a healthier beverage option and to create healthier lives. Join us and together we can fuel the Soul.

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

