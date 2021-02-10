Greene Concepts Announces its Application to Uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market

Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce it has begun the application process for moving off the OTC Pink Sheets and uplisting to the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace. The application process will not guarantee acceptance of the Company's submission by OTCMARKETS from the PINKS to OTCQB. The Company is hiring an auditing firm to assist with the uplisting. This is Greene Concepts' first step in its pursuit to reach the NASDAQ exchange as previously noted in its' January 27, 2021 press release.

The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink is not considered as such and most broker dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB® tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts notes, "Uplisting to the OTCQB will be a significant milestone in the growth of Greene Concepts as a company and will enhance our visibility in the investment community, increase trading liquidity, open the Company to institutional investors, and broaden our shareholder base. We are committed to providing investors with high-quality trading and improved market visibility and are excited to showcase our achievements to a growing base of U.S. and international investors. We look forward to leveraging this momentum as we remain focused on building Greene Concepts as a leading provider of premium bottled water along with other beverages."



Nine Be Water Bottles



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/74124_4a221137d476d943_002full.jpg

Mr. Greene concludes, "We see Greene Concepts becoming a legacy stock in shareholder's portfolios, a company that everyone will desire to hold onto for the next 10 - 20 years and a company to possibly hand down to future generations. In addition to spreading awareness of our products, our goal is to create long-term generational wealth for our shareholders and for their descendants. Uplisting to OTCQB is the first of many positive movements we will continue to make on our way to NASDAQ."

For More Information See: OTCQB Eligibility Requirements

About OTC Markets Group and the OTCQB® Venture Market

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. We organize these securities into three markets based on the quality and timeliness of information a company provides to investors: the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market. We utilize the power of technology to make markets more efficient, empowering a broad range of companies to improve their investor experience - all without the cost, complexity and resource drain common with an exchange listing.

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting, have a minimum bid price of $0.01, may not be in bankruptcy and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

https://www.otcmarkets.com

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@inkway.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74124