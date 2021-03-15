Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  Greene Concepts, Inc.    INKW

GREENE CONCEPTS, INC.

(INKW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greene Concepts Begins Modernizing Multiple Facets of Its Marion, NC Bottling Plant in Preparation for Increased Production, Stability and Permanence

03/15/2021 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun performing numerous upgrades to its Marion, NC facility, a 55,000 square foot bottling and beverage plant located within the boundaries of the Pisgah National Forest. The property address of the bottling plant is: 13195 U.S. Highway 221 N. Marion, North Carolina, 28752. As noted in the Company's February 17, 2021 supplemental filing, Greene Concepts has paid off all mortgage liens and obligations for the building, equipment and property with the long-term focus of expanding operations within the plant.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/77279_bf98e632e4319bfa_001.jpg


Be Water Artesian

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/77279_bf98e632e4319bfa_001full.jpg

The following upgrade processes have begun and are being made to the Marion, NC bottling and beverage plant:

  • Adding a new roof to the building
  • Adding solar panels for efficient energy use and cost savings
  • Replacing the North Cove Springs roadway sign with a new Greene Concepts sign
  • Re-paving of the roadway, driveway and parking lot
  • Adding a new ceiling to the cargo doors
  • Adding an additional high-speed bottling line to increase production

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/77279_bf98e632e4319bfa_002.jpg


Nine Be Water Bottles

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/77279_bf98e632e4319bfa_002full.jpg

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We are upgrading our bottling plant to maximize the quality and efficiency of our bottling facility. These modifications reduce our future maintenance cost, lessen possible downtime, and minimize operational risk. As we announce new deals and partnerships, we want to be ahead of the curve and prepare the plant for increased production which is why we are adding an additional high-speed bottling line."

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc., OTC Disclosure and News Service. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Greene Concepts, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77279


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about GREENE CONCEPTS, INC.
10:05aGreene Concepts Begins Modernizing Multiple Facets of Its Marion, NC Bottling..
NE
03/09Greene Concepts Answers Frequently Asked Shareholder Questions Part Two Follo..
NE
03/05Greene Concepts Answers Frequently Asked Shareholder Questions Following the ..
NE
03/01Greene Concepts Invites Individual and Institutional Investors and Shareholde..
NE
02/25Greene Concepts Details Highlights and Accomplishments from 2019 – 2021..
GL
02/25Greene Concepts Details Highlights and Accomplishments from 2019 - 2021 While..
NE
02/22Greene Concepts Donates Truckload of BE WATER to Houston Warming Center "Matt..
NE
02/22Greene Concepts Addresses Sales to 300 Million Amazon Customers While Be Wate..
NE
02/19Greene Concepts Advances U.S. Veteran Distributorship in Central Pennsylvania..
NE
02/16Greene Concepts BE WATER Product Line Continues to Sell Out in Amazon Distrib..
GL
More news
Chart GREENE CONCEPTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Greene Concepts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonard M. Greene President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Aguilar Director
Jeff Durant Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ