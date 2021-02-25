Greene Concepts Details Highlights and Accomplishments from 2019 – 2021 While Continuing Movement Toward Massive Growth and Sales
02/25/2021 | 11:19am EST
MARION, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to present to shareholders the Company’s highlights and accomplishments from 2019 – February 2021. This provides all shareholders some history about the company over the past couple of years since we acquired the bottling plant in early 2019.
Completes Acquisition of Mammoth Ventures Inc., 60,000 sq ft bottling facility
Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts states, “We are excited to showcase above the steps we took to acquire, restore, test and ensue full production of our bottling plant. It is with great joy that I look back and review what we have accomplished over the past couple of years. We have received wonderful suggestions from shareholders and other interested parties regarding various ideas for changes or improvements, some of which we have implemented to get us to where we are now. Presently we are moving toward the 2021 financial goals and plans we set forth in our January 22, 2021 press release. We are profoundly grateful to our shareholders and excited to share our upcoming growth strategies as they occur.”
About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.
Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.
Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.