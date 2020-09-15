Greene Concepts Employs the Company EcomOptimization in Preparation for a Windfall of Sales with Strategic Positioning Within the Amazon.com 300 Million Customers Marketplace

Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is thrilled to report the company will begin selling its BE WATERTM product on Amazon.com. The eCommerce company EcomOptimization will help position BE WATERTM as a premium Artesian water brand in the marketplace through powerful eCommerce strategies and techniques for the most rapid and lasting impact that secures customers while preserving and enhancing brand value for Amazon and beyond.

EcomOptimization encourages sales positioning at optimal levels to maximize Amazon sales so consumers feel important, safe, attractive, pain-free and loved on their emotional journey to purchase Greene Concepts' products. EcomOptimization has grown the profits of previous clients using the techniques of product listing optimization, exhaustive keyword research, influencer marketing, research-driven SEO, deep motivation market research, data analysis and many other embraced strategies. The company is used by the top 10% and 5% of Amazon sellers along with the fastest-growing eCommerce brands as well.

Sean Farrington, Owner, EcomOptimization LLC states, "We are obsessed with finding out everything to know about converting Greene Concepts' visitors into customers. We took a deep dive at the company and the BE WATERTM premium Artesian water brand and believe there is a large untapped market share on Amazon related to Artesian bottled water. We have targeted the product aspects that are most appealing to consumers and have customized a long-term plan for Greene Concepts that should significantly increase company sales. Our aim is to take a significant step in furthering awareness of Greene Concepts and BE WATERTM."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts states, "More than ever before we are set to get BE WATERTM in front of the masses in a huge way. Thanks to Sean Farrington and his staff at EcomOptimization we are ready to move forward with a nationwide distribution of our products. EcomOptimization's expertise is unmatched in helping us identify how to pique consumer interest on Amazon and take full advantage of that marketplace of 300 million customers. Multiple shareholders have asked me when will BE WATERTM be available for purchase online? That time is now as we offer a secure yet trustworthy shopping experience to bring BE WATERTM to your front door."

About EcomOptimization LLC

EcomOptimization LLC is the world's leading e-commerce agency or high-profit Amazon sellers and brands. We have helped grow some of the web's most sophisticated Amazon sellers, helped migrate many traditional enterprises and smaller business onto eCommerce and have helped most clients more than double their sales results. Our clients include large, medium and small-sized businesses as well as brick and mortar brands. Over the years we have measurably grown hundreds of businesses in almost every category. Our mission is "Making e-commerce that wins".

https://ecomoptimization.com/Home

About Amazon

Amazon is a titan of e-commerce and is the go-to site for online shoppers and merchants alike. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews. (Source: https://ir.aboutamazon.com/overview/default.aspx).

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@inkway.com

Lenny Greene

lenny@greeneconcepts.com

559-434-1000

