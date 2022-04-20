Log in
GREENE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

04/20 02:03:52 pm EDT
51.40 USD   -0.92%
01:46pGREENE COUNTY BANCORP : ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
01:38pGREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:00aGreene County Bancorp Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.13 a Share, Payable May 31 to Shareholders of Record as of May 13
MT
GREENE COUNTY BANCORP : ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

04/20/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
GREENE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

Catskill, NY - April 20, 2022. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-GCBC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend reflects an annual cash dividend rate of $0.52 per share, which is the same rate as the dividend declared during the previous quarter.

The cash dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be paid to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2022, and is expected to be paid on May 31, 2022.

The Company is the majority-owned subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC (the "MHC"), a federal mutual holding company which owns 54.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares. The MHC has historically waived its right to receive cash dividends from the Company. However, for purposes of cash flow and liquidity, the MHC does not intend to waive its receipts of these dividends to be paid by the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

* * *

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the direct and indirect holding company, respectively, for The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank, and Greene County Commercial Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank, both headquartered in Catskill, New York. The Banks serve the market area currently concentrated around the areas within the Hudson Valley Region of New York.

(END)

Greene County Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 17:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58,8 M - -
Net income 2021 23,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 442 M 442 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 185
Free-Float 39,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald E. Gibson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle M. Plummer Chief Financial Officer, COO, Director & EVP
Paul E. Slutzky Chairman
David H. Jenkins Independent Director
Peter W. Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.41.14%442
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.94%164 546
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%80 184
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.45%65 476
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)14.91%58 861
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.87%57 027