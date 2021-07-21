Log in
    GCBC   US3943571071

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

(GCBC)
Greene County Bancorp : ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND INCREASE (Form 8-K)

07/21/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND INCREASE

Catskill, NY - July 21, 2021. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-GCBC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend reflects an annual cash dividend rate of $0.52 per share, which represents an 8.3% increase from the previous annual cash dividend rate of $0.48 per share.

The cash dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be paid to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2021, and is expected to be paid on August 31, 2021.

The Company is the majority-owned subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC (the 'MHC'), a federal mutual holding company which owns 54.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares. The MHC is waiving its receipt of this dividend. The MHC received the approval of its members (depositors of The Bank of Greene County) and the non-objection of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia to waive the MHC's receipt of quarterly cash dividends aggregating up to $0.60 per share, paid by the Company for the four quarters ending with the quarters that end on March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

***

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the direct and indirect holding company, respectively, for The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank, and Greene County Commercial Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank, both headquartered in Catskill, New York. The Banks serve the market area currently concentrated around the areas within the Hudson Valley Region of New York.

(END)


Disclaimer

Greene County Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 17:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49,6 M - -
Net income 2020 18,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 17,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 38,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald E. Gibson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle M. Plummer Chief Financial Officer, COO, Director & EVP
Paul E. Slutzky Chairman
David H. Jenkins Independent Director
Peter W. Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.12.59%243
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.93%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.5.74%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.81%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.23%52 826