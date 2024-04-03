CATSKILL, NEW YORK - Bank President and CEO Donald E. Gibson and Chairman of the Board Jay Cahalan announced the appointment of Kishor Bagul and Seth Rosenblum to the Bank of Greene County Advisory Board. They also announced the retirement of Dave Crawford and Ron Teator, who have served on the Advisory Board since 2012.

Advisory Board members are industry and community leaders who provide the Bank of Greene County's Board of Directors with insight into the Capital Region and Hudson Valley communities the Bank serves.

"We are excited to welcome Kishor and Seth to our Advisory Board" said Gibson. "Kishor brings more than 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, consultant, and leader in the technology industry, and Seth brings 20 years of experience in real estate finance, property management, development, and brokerage. We look forward to their perspective and insight, especially as we continue to expand into the Capital Region market."

Jay Cahalan added "on behalf of the Bank and its Board of Directors, I'd also like to thank Dave and Ron for their years of dedicated service to the Advisory Board, and wish them both well in their future endeavors."

Kishor Bagul is the CEO for Cloud & Things, an IT consulting firm focused on strategic advisory, digital transformation and innovation management, with a focus on the public, healthcare, finance, and transportation sectors. He has more than 25 years of experience creating, leading, and advising organizations, and previously served as a Chief Technology Officer for the State of NY. Kishor is a graduate of Gujarat University, India, and holds multiple Executive Program certifications from MIT's Sloan School of Management and Singularity University.

Kishor stated "I am deeply honored to join the Advisory Board of Bank of Greene County. This role provides an opportunity to align my extensive experience in technology, entrepreneurship, and government relations with the Bank's mission to offer innovative, personalized and community-focused financial solutions. I look forward to helping facilitate meaningful collaborations with businesses in the capital region and beyond, and advancing a future where our community is empowered through accessible, efficient, and tailored financial services."

Seth Rosenblum has been leading The Rosenblum Companies since 2005, and serves as Operations Lead, Asset Manager, and Principal Broker. His personal mission includes focusing on the little things that make the company's properties stand out, and finding new ways to exceed client expectations. Seth is a native of Albany and Guilderland, NY, and holds a Bachelor's degree from Boston University School of Management.

Seth stated "I am honored that Don Gibson and the Board invited me to join the Bank's Advisory Board. I believe we have mutually benefitted from our borrowing and banking relationship, and I hope to help Bank of Greene County continue its success in the Capital Region."

Headquartered in Catskill, NY, the Bank of Greene County is proud to serve the Capital Region and Hudson Valley with full-service, community-based banking. This year, the bank is celebrating its 135th anniversary.

Pictured left-right are Don Gibson, President and CEO; Seth Rosenblum, Advisory Board Member; Kishor Bagul, Advisory Board Member; Jay Cahalan, Chairman of the Board