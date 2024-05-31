Donald Gibson, President & CEO of the Bank of Greene County, announces employee promotions across the Bank. Donald Gibson stated: "Due to the continued growth and success of the Bank, it is my pleasure to announce we have promoted several dedicated employees to positions of increased responsibility within various departments. It is particularly rewarding to see first-hand how well our employees have grown their careers with us over the years."

Kayla Pinnella has been promoted to Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Specialist in the Human Resources Department. Kayla joined the Bank in 2016. Most recently, Kayla held the role of Manager of the Bank's Customer Service Center.

Da-Naysia Walker has been promoted to Assistant Branch Manager in Greenport/Hudson. Da-Naysia joined the Bank in 2022 as a Teller in the Greenport/Hudson branch and has been steadily promoted through FSR and FSR II.

Alicia Barnett has been promoted to Financial Services Representative II in the Catskill Commons/Catskill Main branches. Alicia joined the Bank as a Financial Services Representative in Catskill Commons in February 2022.

Kadie Wilber has been promoted to Financial Services Representative II in the Catskill Commons/Catskill Main branches. Kadie joined the Bank as a teller in May 2020 and was promoted to a FSR in March 2021.

Michael Boan has been promoted to Financial Services Representative in the Greenport/Hudson branch. Michael joined the Bank as a Teller in July 2023.

Cindy Burch has been promoted to Financial Services Representative in the Copake branch. Cindy joined the Bank as a Teller in June 2022.

Wilkenson Francois has been promoted to Financial Services Representative in the Greenville/Westerlo branch. Wil joined the Bank as a Teller in June 2020.

Headquartered in Catskill, New York, the Bank of Greene County is proud to serve the Capital Region and Hudson Valley with full-service community-based banking for 135 years.

Pictured (across from top-bottom): Alicia Barnett, Kayla Pinnella, Michael Boan, Donald Gibson, Da-Naysia Walker, Kadie Wilber, & Wilkenson Francois