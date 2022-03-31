Log in
    GREEN   PHY2886E1157

GREENERGY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

(GREEN)
Greenergy Incorporated : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements

03/31/2022 | 02:06am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 31, 20222. SEC Identification Number AS092-00589 3. BIR Tax Identification No. 001-817-2924. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Greenergy Holdings Incorporated 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 54 National Road, Dampol II-A, Pulilan, Bulacan Postal Code30058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8997-51849. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares 2,600,778,574
Preferred Shares 1,000,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Greenergy Holdings IncorporatedGREEN PSE Disclosure Form 16-1- Update on Corporate Actions/
Material Transactions/Agreements References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 16 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Update on the Share Purchase Agreement between Greenergy Holdings Incorporated and ABS-CBN Corporation

Background/Description of the Disclosure

We refer to the disclosure dated 15 December 2021 in relation to the Share Purchase Agreement executed between Greenergy Holdings Incorporated (the "Company) and ABS-CBN Corporation ("ABS-CBN") last 30 July 2021 for the acquisition by the Company from ABS-CBN of 51,000,000 shares of stock in U-Pay Digital Technologies, Inc. (the "Transaction").

As disclosed on 15 December 2021, the parties agreed to further extend the closing date of the Transaction from 15 December 2021 to 31 March 2022 considering that they have yet to receive the Letter of No Objection ("LONO") from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ("BSP").

The parties are still awaiting the issuance of the BSP LONO. Thus, the parties agreed to further extend the closing date of the Transaction to 30 June 2022.

Other Relevant Information

Please see attached SEC Form 17-C.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jhane Teoxon
Designation Corporate Information Officer

Disclaimer

Greenergy Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
