Greenergy Incorporated : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements

Mar 31, 2022

Greenergy Holdings Incorporated

Greenergy Holdings Incorporated

Subject of the Disclosure Update on the Share Purchase Agreement between Greenergy Holdings Incorporated and ABS-CBN Corporation Background/Description of the Disclosure We refer to the disclosure dated 15 December 2021 in relation to the Share Purchase Agreement executed between Greenergy Holdings Incorporated (the "Company) and ABS-CBN Corporation ("ABS-CBN") last 30 July 2021 for the acquisition by the Company from ABS-CBN of 51,000,000 shares of stock in U-Pay Digital Technologies, Inc. (the "Transaction").



As disclosed on 15 December 2021, the parties agreed to further extend the closing date of the Transaction from 15 December 2021 to 31 March 2022 considering that they have yet to receive the Letter of No Objection ("LONO") from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ("BSP").



The parties are still awaiting the issuance of the BSP LONO. Thus, the parties agreed to further extend the closing date of the Transaction to 30 June 2022. Other Relevant Information Please see attached SEC Form 17-C.