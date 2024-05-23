Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) (TSX: GFR) ("Greenfire" or the "Company"), a Calgary-based energy company focused on the sustainable production and development of thermal energy resources from the Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada, is pleased to announce that Greenfire will give a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 1:15pm ET (11:15am MT) on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024/ or directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham11/gfr/1912911. Greenfire will also include a link to the webcast on its website at https://www.greenfireres.com/. The webcast will be available for replay following the event.

1×1 Meetings

Members of Greenfire's management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024invreg/.

About Greenfire

Greenfire is an intermediate, lower-cost and growth-oriented Athabasca oil sands producer with concentrated Tier-1 assets that use steam assisted gravity drainage extraction methods. The Company is focused on responsible and sustainable energy development in Canada, with its registered office located in Calgary, Alberta. Greenfire is an operationally focused company with an emphasis on an entrepreneurial environment and employee ownership. Greenfire common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GFR". For more information, visit greenfireres.com or find Greenfire on LinkedIn and X.

