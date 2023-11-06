GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. announced the appointment of Joel Fournier as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Fournier will be taking over operations from Interim CEO Paul Rivett, who will continue to serve as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Fournier is a seasoned executive with over two decades of hands-on experience in lumber mills in both Eastern and Western Canada.

Mr. Fournier grew up in a lumber mill town and studied Wood Science at Laval University. Additionally, he obtained his Master's degree in Business Administration from Moncton. He began his career at JD Irving as a co-op student and steadily rose up the ranks to become Director, Lumber Mill Optimization and New Product Development.

Mr. Fournier is well-known for his expertise in manufacturing, quality control and process improvement, with a track record of achieving operational excellence and driving growth through strategic business approaches and employee engagement. Mr. Fournier also has a strong background in the entire forest products value chain, including finance, sales and strategy. Before joining GreenFirst, he served as the Vice President, Coastal Operations at Western Forest Products, a forestry company in British Columbia.

Prior to that, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Sinclair Group Forest Products, also in British Columbia. Mr. Fournier will be a hands-on leader in lumber mill operations and has committed to be based out of GreenFirst's offices in Timmins, Ontario which is very close in proximately to all of lumber mills.