GreenGro Technologies : Financial Statements - December 31, 2021

2021 Annual Report

GRNH GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Greengro Technologies, Inc.

Table of Contents

Item 5. Financial Statements

Unaudited Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021

Unaudited Profit and Loss Statement for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Unaudited Statement of Shareholders Equity for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

GREENGRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS Current assets:

Cash

Accounts receivable Inventory

Deposits Investment Note receivable

Notes receivable from related party Interest receivable

Interest receivable from related party

Total current assets

Property, plant and equipment, net Leasehold improvements, net Right to use real estate

996,525 1,018,824

Total assets

December 31, 2021 2020

$

51,044 $ 35,958

37,300 42,380

61,475

113,002

21,200 21,200

616,500 600,626

4,750 4,750

148,832 148,832

3,354 3,354

52,071 48,723

83,305 1,694,227 16,398

163,905 1,780,059 27,990

$

2,790,455

$

2,990,778

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses Short-term notes payable

Loan payable

Accrued interest Stock payable Convertible notes payable Related party payables

Total current liabilities Lease liability

Total liabilities

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

Stockholders' equity (deficit)

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,081,431,593 and 752,699,253 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

$

12,785

$

28,053

144,500 96,000

23,574 29,754

3,537,639

2,992,421

216,000

216,000

4,680,324

5,402,112

99,866

162,486

8,714,687

8,926,826

15,264

26,856

8,729,950

8,953,681

10,000 10,000

1,081,432 752,699 28,873,038 25,646,170

Accumulated deficit (35,903,966) (32,371,773)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (5,939,496) (5,962,903)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

2,790,455

$ 2,990,778

See accompanying footnotes.

GREENGRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Year Ended December 31,2021

Revenue

Cost of revenue

Gross profit (loss)

Operating expenses:

Depreciation and amortization Consulting

Salaries and wages

$

35,878

139,22518,450

(103,348) 34,308

174,932 1,791,050 -

General and administrative 387,015

Research and development 91,000

Professional fees 59,291

Total operating expenses

Loss from operations

Other income (expense):

Gain/(loss) on change in investments Rental income

Other income Interest expense Interest income

Total other income (expense), net

Provision for income taxes

Net loss

See accompanying footnotes.

$ 52,758

2020

188,440

42,215

17,250

151,115 -

40,003

2,503,287

(2,606,635)

439,022

(404,714)

(626)

(6,263)

58,992 57,644

2,003 4,250

(989,274)

(1,073,593)

$

(3,532,192)

(925,557)

3,348

-

GREENGRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

(UNAUDITED)

Preferred Stock

Common StockShares

Amount

SharesBalances at December 31, 2019

Debt conversion

Issuance of common stock Consulting and professional fees Officer compensation

Net loss

Balances at December 31, 2020

Debt conversion

Issuance of common stock Consulting and professional fees Net loss

Balances at December 31, 2021

See accompanying footnotes.

10,000,000 - - - - - 10,000,000 - - - - 10,000,000

$

10,000 - - - - -

555,499,973 $

180,449,280

2,500,000

6,750,000

7,500,000 -$

10,000 - - - -

752,699,253 $

752,699 $ 25,646,170 157,982,340

157,982 1,190,629 57,250,000 113,500,000 -

113,500 1,594,989

AdditionalAmountPaid-in Capital

555,500 $ 25,392,020

180,449

AccumulatedTotal Stockholders'

Deficit

Deficit

$ (30,953,562)

$

(4,996,043)

189,551 - 370,000

2,500

22,500 - 25,000

6,750

32,350 - 39,100

7,500 -

9,750 - 17,250

-

(1,418,211) (1,418,211)

$ (32,371,773)

$ (5,962,903)

57,250

441,250

- - -

1,348,611 498,500 1,708,489

-

-

(3,532,192) (3,532,192)

$

10,000

1,081,431,593

$ 1,081,432

$ 28,873,038

$ (35,903,966)

$ (5,939,496)