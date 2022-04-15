GreenGro Technologies : Financial Statements - December 31, 2021
Greengro Technologies, Inc.
Table of Contents
Item 5. Financial Statements
Unaudited Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021
Unaudited Profit and Loss Statement for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Unaudited Statement of Shareholders Equity for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
GREENGRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
ASSETS Current assets:
Cash
Accounts receivable Inventory
Deposits Investment Note receivable
Notes receivable from related party Interest receivable
Interest receivable from related party
Total current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net Leasehold improvements, net Right to use real estate
Total assets
December 31, 2021 2020
$
51,044 $ 35,958
37,300 42,380
61,475
113,002
21,200 21,200
616,500 600,626
4,750 4,750
148,832 148,832
3,354 3,354
52,071 48,723
83,305 1,694,227 16,398
163,905 1,780,059 27,990
$
2,790,455
$
2,990,778
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses Short-term notes payable
Loan payable
Accrued interest Stock payable Convertible notes payable Related party payables
Total current liabilities Lease liability
Total liabilities
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,081,431,593 and 752,699,253 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
$
12,785
$
28,053
144,500 96,000
23,574 29,754
3,537,639
2,992,421
216,000
216,000
4,680,324
5,402,112
99,866
162,486
8,714,687
8,926,826
15,264
26,856
8,729,950
8,953,681
10,000 10,000
1,081,432 752,699 28,873,038 25,646,170
Accumulated deficit (35,903,966) (32,371,773)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (5,939,496) (5,962,903)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
2,790,455
$ 2,990,778
See accompanying footnotes.
GREENGRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Revenue
Cost of revenue
Gross profit (loss)
Operating expenses:
Depreciation and amortization Consulting
Salaries and wages
$
35,878
139,225 18,450
(103,348) 34,308
174,932 1,791,050 -
General and administrative 387,015
Research and development 91,000
Professional fees 59,291
Total operating expenses
Loss from operations
Other income (expense):
Gain/(loss) on change in investments Rental income
Other income Interest expense Interest income
Total other income (expense), net
Provision for income taxes
Net loss
See accompanying footnotes.
$ 52,758
2020
188,440
42,215
17,250
151,115 -
40,003
2,503,287
(2,606,635)
439,022
(404,714)
(626)
(6,263)
58,992 57,644
2,003 4,250
(989,274)
(1,073,593)
$
(3,532,192)
(925,557)
3,348
-
GREENGRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
(UNAUDITED)
Preferred Stock
Common Stock Shares
Amount
Shares Balances at December 31, 2019
Debt conversion
Issuance of common stock Consulting and professional fees Officer compensation
Net loss
Balances at December 31, 2020
Debt conversion
Issuance of common stock Consulting and professional fees Net loss
Balances at December 31, 2021
See accompanying footnotes.
10,000,000 - - - - - 10,000,000 - - - - 10,000,000
$
10,000 - - - - -
180,449,280
2,500,000
6,750,000
7,500,000 - $
10,000 - - - -
752,699 $ 25,646,170
157,982,340
157,982 1,190,629
57,250,000
113,500,000 -
113,500 1,594,989
Additional Amount Paid-in Capital
180,449
Accumulated Total Stockholders'
Deficit
Deficit
$ (30,953,562)
$
(4,996,043)
189,551 - 370,000
2,500
22,500 - 25,000
6,750
32,350 - 39,100
7,500 -
9,750 - 17,250
-
(1,418,211) (1,418,211)
$ (32,371,773)
$ (5,962,903)
57,250
441,250
- - -
1,348,611 498,500 1,708,489
-
-
(3,532,192) (3,532,192)
$
10,000
1,081,431,593
$ 1,081,432
$ 28,873,038
$ (35,903,966)
$ (5,939,496)
