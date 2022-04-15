GreenGro Technologies : OTC Disclosure Statement - December 31, 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

A Nevada Corporation

22600-C Lambert Suite 902, Lake Forest, CA 92630 _______________________________

(888) 217-6058www.greengrotech.cominfo@greengrotech.com

SIC Code: 5084

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,081,431,593

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,036,931,593

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 752,699,253

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power repre sented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being con verted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

"GreenGro Technologies, Inc." since 9-21-2009

"Authoriszor, Inc." since 8-25-1999

Toucan Gold Corporation" since 7-22-1996

"Starlight Acquisition Inc." since 1-2-1989

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Nevada: 6-24-2013

Delaware: 7-22-1996

Colorado: 1-2-1989

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

NONE

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

NONE

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

22600-C LAMBERT, SUITE 902, LAKE FOREST, CA 92630

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐

1674 W. LINCOLN, ANAHEIM, CA 92801

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: GRNH Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 39526G OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Par or stated value: $.001 Total shares authorized: 2,000,000,000 as of date: 12/31/21 Total shares outstanding: 1,081,431,593 as of date: 12/31/21 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 588,506,048 as of date: 12/31/21 Total number of shareholders of record: 635 as of date: 12/31/21 as of date: 12/31/21 as of date: 12/31/21 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

none

Preferred Stock none $.001

Total shares authorized: 10,000,000

Total shares outstanding: 10,000,000

Transfer Agent

Name: Transfer Online, Inc. Phone: (503) 227-2950 Email: info@transferonline.com Address: 512 SE Salmon, Portland, OR 97214

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒

No: ☐

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Shares outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End.

*Right-click the rows below and select "insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

12/31/18

Common: 501,720,980

Preferred: 10,000,000

Date of TransactionTransaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)Value of shares issued ($/per share) at IssuanceWere the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing?

Exemption or Registratio n Type?

12/31/18

Balances

501,720,980

2/11/19 New Issuance 250,000 Common 0.0202 no Karl Graff Legal Settlement Restricted Exempt 2/21/19 New Issuance 8,271,249 Common 0.02 no St George Investment LLC - John Fife Debt Conversion Restricted Exempt 2/25/19 New Issuance 5,000,000 Common 0.02 no FX Pro LP - Eric Edman Business Development Restricted Exempt 2/25/19 New Issuance 5,000,000 Common 0.02 no Red Rock Canyon Inc. - Harry Tajyar Marketing Fees Restricted Exempt 2/27/19 Cancellation (250,000) Common 0.02 no Karl Graff Legal Settlement Restricted Exempt 2/27/19 Cancellation (1,250,000) Common 0.02 no Karl Graff Legal Settlement Restricted Exempt 2/27/19 New Issuance 900,000 Common 0.02 no Karl Graff Legal Settlement Restricted Exempt 2/27/19 New Issuance 600,000 Common 0.02 no Global Legal Law firm - Michael Ghilezan Legal Settlement Restricted Exempt 3/7/19 New Issuance 2,000,000 Common 0.02 no Gala Pharmaceutical Inc. - Maqsood Rehman Asset Sale Restricted Exempt 3/26/19 New Issuance 2,500,000 Common 0.02 no Marisela Nuno Board Fees Restricted Exempt

3/31/19

Balances

524,742,229

4/17/19

New Issuance

2,500,000

Common

0.016

no

Matthew BurdenExecutive CompensationRestrictedExempt

6/30/19

Balances

527,242,229

10/1/19

New Issuance

7,280,190

Common

0.007

noSt George Investment LLC - John Fife

Debt Conversion

RestrictedExempt

10/22/19

New Issuance

20,977,554

Common

0.005

noSt George Investment LLC - John Fife

Debt Conversion

RestrictedExempt

12/31/19

Balances

555,499,973

1/9/20 New Issuance 2,500,000 Common 0.007 no Nic Henderson Purchase Agreement Restricted Exempt 1/9/20 New Issuance 1,250,000 Common 0.007 no Wenwen Jiang Consulting fees Restricted Exempt 1/23/20 New Issuance 3,000,000 Common 0.006 no Red Rock Canyon Inc - Harry Tajyar Consulting fees Restricted Exempt 1/28/20 New Issuance 23,430,178 Common 0.004 yes St. George Investments LLC - John Fife Debt Conversion Unrestricted Exempt 2/17/20 New Issuance 2,500,000 Common 0.004 no Maqsood Rehman Consulting fees Restricted Exempt

3/31/20

Balances

588,180,151

5/26/20

New Issuance

43,956,044

Common

0.004

yes

St. George Investments LLC

Debt Conversion

Unrestricted

Exempt

6/30/20

Balances

632,136,195

9/30/20

Balances

632,136,195

10/7/20 New Issuance 57,678,443 Common 0.001 no St George Investment LLC - John Fife Debt Conversion Unrestricted Exempt 10/13/20 New Issuance 2,500,000 Common 0.003 no Thomas Schaefer Executive Compensation Restricted Exempt 10/26/20 New Issuance 5,000,000 Common 0.002 no Darrel Courtney Executive Compensation 12/4/20 New Issuance 55,384,615 Common 0.002 no St George Investment LLC - John Fife Debt Conversion Unrestricted Exempt

12/31/20

Balances

752,699,253