GreenGro Technologies : OTC Disclosure Statement - December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,081,431,593
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,036,931,593
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 752,699,253
"GreenGro Technologies, Inc." since 9-21-2009
"Authoriszor, Inc." since 8-25-1999
Toucan Gold Corporation" since 7-22-1996
"Starlight Acquisition Inc." since 1-2-1989
Nevada: 6-24-2013
Delaware: 7-22-1996
Colorado: 1-2-1989
NONE
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
NONE
22600-C LAMBERT, SUITE 902, LAKE FOREST, CA 92630
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐
1674 W. LINCOLN, ANAHEIM, CA 92801
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Security Information
|
Trading symbol:
|
GRNH
|
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
|
Common Stock
|
CUSIP:
|
39526G
|
OTC Markets Group Inc.
|
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
|
Par or stated value:
|
$.001
|
Total shares authorized:
|
2,000,000,000
|
as of date: 12/31/21
|
Total shares outstanding:
|
1,081,431,593
|
as of date: 12/31/21
|
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
|
588,506,048
|
as of date: 12/31/21
|
Total number of shareholders of record:
|
635
|
as of date: 12/31/21
|
as of date: 12/31/21
|
as of date: 12/31/21
2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Opening Balance
12/31/18
Common: 501,720,980
Preferred: 10,000,000
Date of TransactionTransaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)Value of shares issued ($/per share) at IssuanceWere the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)
Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).
Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing?
Exemption or Registratio n Type?
12/31/18
Balances
501,720,980
|
2/11/19
|
New Issuance
|
250,000
|
Common
|
0.0202
|
no
|
Karl Graff
|
Legal Settlement
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
2/21/19
|
New Issuance
|
8,271,249
|
Common
|
0.02
|
no
|
St George Investment LLC - John Fife
|
Debt Conversion
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
2/25/19
|
New Issuance
|
5,000,000
|
Common
|
0.02
|
no
|
FX Pro LP - Eric Edman
|
Business Development
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
2/25/19
|
New Issuance
|
5,000,000
|
Common
|
0.02
|
no
|
Red Rock Canyon Inc. - Harry Tajyar
|
Marketing Fees
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
2/27/19
|
Cancellation
|
(250,000)
|
Common
|
0.02
|
no
|
Karl Graff
|
Legal Settlement
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
2/27/19
|
Cancellation
|
(1,250,000)
|
Common
|
0.02
|
no
|
Karl Graff
|
Legal Settlement
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
2/27/19
|
New Issuance
|
900,000
|
Common
|
0.02
|
no
|
Karl Graff
|
Legal Settlement
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
2/27/19
|
New Issuance
|
600,000
|
Common
|
0.02
|
no
|
Global Legal Law firm - Michael Ghilezan
|
Legal Settlement
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
3/7/19
|
New Issuance
|
2,000,000
|
Common
|
0.02
|
no
|
Gala Pharmaceutical Inc. - Maqsood Rehman
|
Asset Sale
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
3/26/19
|
New Issuance
|
2,500,000
|
Common
|
0.02
|
no
|
Marisela Nuno
|
Board Fees
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
3/31/19
Balances
524,742,229
4/17/19
New Issuance
2,500,000
Common
0.016
no
Matthew BurdenExecutive CompensationRestrictedExempt
6/30/19
Balances
527,242,229
10/1/19
New Issuance
7,280,190
Common
0.007
noSt George Investment LLC - John Fife
Debt Conversion
RestrictedExempt
10/22/19
New Issuance
20,977,554
Common
0.005
noSt George Investment LLC - John Fife
Debt Conversion
RestrictedExempt
12/31/19
Balances
555,499,973
|
1/9/20
|
New Issuance
|
2,500,000
|
Common
|
0.007
|
no
|
Nic Henderson
|
Purchase Agreement
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
1/9/20
|
New Issuance
|
1,250,000
|
Common
|
0.007
|
no
|
Wenwen Jiang
|
Consulting fees
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
1/23/20
|
New Issuance
|
3,000,000
|
Common
|
0.006
|
no
|
Red Rock Canyon Inc - Harry Tajyar
|
Consulting fees
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
1/28/20
|
New Issuance
|
23,430,178
|
Common
|
0.004
|
yes
|
St. George Investments LLC - John Fife
|
Debt Conversion
|
Unrestricted
|
Exempt
|
2/17/20
|
New Issuance
|
2,500,000
|
Common
|
0.004
|
no
|
Maqsood Rehman
|
Consulting fees
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
3/31/20
Balances
588,180,151
5/26/20
New Issuance
43,956,044
Common
0.004
yes
St. George Investments LLC
Debt Conversion
Unrestricted
Exempt
6/30/20
Balances
632,136,195
9/30/20
Balances
632,136,195
|
10/7/20
|
New Issuance
|
57,678,443
|
Common
|
0.001
|
no
|
St George Investment LLC - John Fife
|
Debt Conversion
|
Unrestricted
|
Exempt
|
10/13/20
|
New Issuance
|
2,500,000
|
Common
|
0.003
|
no
|
Thomas Schaefer
|
Executive Compensation
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
10/26/20
|
New Issuance
|
5,000,000
|
Common
|
0.002
|
no
|
Darrel Courtney
|
Executive Compensation
|
12/4/20
|
New Issuance
|
55,384,615
|
Common
|
0.002
|
no
|
St George Investment LLC - John Fife
|
Debt Conversion
|
Unrestricted
|
Exempt
12/31/20
Balances
752,699,253
|
1/11/21
|
New Issuance
|
10,000,000
|
Common
|
0.014
|
no
|
JBCG Enterprises LLC - Erik Grochowiak
|
Consulting Fees
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
1/11/21
|
New Issuance
|
10,000,000
|
Common
|
0.014
|
no
|
West Coast AdvisorsLLC - Erik Grochowiak
|
Consulting Fees
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
1/15/21
|
New Issuance
|
1,000,000
|
Common
|
0.016
|
no
|
Rodney Lighthipe
|
Consulting Fees
|
Restricted
|
Exempt
|
1/21/21
|
New Issuance
|
30,908,716
|
Common
|
0.005
|
yes
|
St George Investment LLC - John Fife
|
Debt Conversion
|
Unrestricted
|
Exempt