    GRNH   US39526G1076

GREENGRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(GRNH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/14 03:46:53 pm EDT
0.008200 USD   +13.89%
GreenGro Technologies : OTC Disclosure Statement - December 31, 2021

04/15/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

A Nevada Corporation

22600-C Lambert Suite 902, Lake Forest, CA 92630 _______________________________

(888) 217-6058www.greengrotech.cominfo@greengrotech.com

SIC Code: 5084

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,081,431,593

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,036,931,593

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 752,699,253

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power repre sented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being con verted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

"GreenGro Technologies, Inc." since 9-21-2009

"Authoriszor, Inc." since 8-25-1999

Toucan Gold Corporation" since 7-22-1996

"Starlight Acquisition Inc." since 1-2-1989

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Nevada: 6-24-2013

Delaware: 7-22-1996

Colorado: 1-2-1989

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

NONE

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

NONE

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

22600-C LAMBERT, SUITE 902, LAKE FOREST, CA 92630

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

1674 W. LINCOLN, ANAHEIM, CA 92801

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

GRNH

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

39526G

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Par or stated value:

$.001

Total shares authorized:

2,000,000,000

as of date: 12/31/21

Total shares outstanding:

1,081,431,593

as of date: 12/31/21

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

588,506,048

as of date: 12/31/21

Total number of shareholders of record:

635

as of date: 12/31/21

as of date: 12/31/21

as of date: 12/31/21

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

none

Preferred Stock none $.001

Total shares authorized: 10,000,000

Total shares outstanding: 10,000,000

Transfer Agent

Name:

Transfer Online, Inc.

Phone:

(503) 227-2950

Email:

info@transferonline.com

Address:

512 SE Salmon, Portland, OR 97214

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Shares outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End.

*Right-click the rows below and select "insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

12/31/18

Common: 501,720,980

Preferred: 10,000,000

Date of TransactionTransaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)Value of shares issued ($/per share) at IssuanceWere the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing?

Exemption or Registratio n Type?

12/31/18

Balances

501,720,980

2/11/19

New Issuance

250,000

Common

0.0202

no

Karl Graff

Legal Settlement

Restricted

Exempt

2/21/19

New Issuance

8,271,249

Common

0.02

no

St George Investment LLC - John Fife

Debt Conversion

Restricted

Exempt

2/25/19

New Issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.02

no

FX Pro LP - Eric Edman

Business Development

Restricted

Exempt

2/25/19

New Issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.02

no

Red Rock Canyon Inc. - Harry Tajyar

Marketing Fees

Restricted

Exempt

2/27/19

Cancellation

(250,000)

Common

0.02

no

Karl Graff

Legal Settlement

Restricted

Exempt

2/27/19

Cancellation

(1,250,000)

Common

0.02

no

Karl Graff

Legal Settlement

Restricted

Exempt

2/27/19

New Issuance

900,000

Common

0.02

no

Karl Graff

Legal Settlement

Restricted

Exempt

2/27/19

New Issuance

600,000

Common

0.02

no

Global Legal Law firm - Michael Ghilezan

Legal Settlement

Restricted

Exempt

3/7/19

New Issuance

2,000,000

Common

0.02

no

Gala Pharmaceutical Inc. - Maqsood Rehman

Asset Sale

Restricted

Exempt

3/26/19

New Issuance

2,500,000

Common

0.02

no

Marisela Nuno

Board Fees

Restricted

Exempt

3/31/19

Balances

524,742,229

4/17/19

New Issuance

2,500,000

Common

0.016

no

Matthew BurdenExecutive CompensationRestrictedExempt

6/30/19

Balances

527,242,229

10/1/19

New Issuance

7,280,190

Common

0.007

noSt George Investment LLC - John Fife

Debt Conversion

RestrictedExempt

10/22/19

New Issuance

20,977,554

Common

0.005

noSt George Investment LLC - John Fife

Debt Conversion

RestrictedExempt

12/31/19

Balances

555,499,973

1/9/20

New Issuance

2,500,000

Common

0.007

no

Nic Henderson

Purchase Agreement

Restricted

Exempt

1/9/20

New Issuance

1,250,000

Common

0.007

no

Wenwen Jiang

Consulting fees

Restricted

Exempt

1/23/20

New Issuance

3,000,000

Common

0.006

no

Red Rock Canyon Inc - Harry Tajyar

Consulting fees

Restricted

Exempt

1/28/20

New Issuance

23,430,178

Common

0.004

yes

St. George Investments LLC - John Fife

Debt Conversion

Unrestricted

Exempt

2/17/20

New Issuance

2,500,000

Common

0.004

no

Maqsood Rehman

Consulting fees

Restricted

Exempt

3/31/20

Balances

588,180,151

5/26/20

New Issuance

43,956,044

Common

0.004

yes

St. George Investments LLC

Debt Conversion

Unrestricted

Exempt

6/30/20

Balances

632,136,195

9/30/20

Balances

632,136,195

10/7/20

New Issuance

57,678,443

Common

0.001

no

St George Investment LLC - John Fife

Debt Conversion

Unrestricted

Exempt

10/13/20

New Issuance

2,500,000

Common

0.003

no

Thomas Schaefer

Executive Compensation

Restricted

Exempt

10/26/20

New Issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.002

no

Darrel Courtney

Executive Compensation

12/4/20

New Issuance

55,384,615

Common

0.002

no

St George Investment LLC - John Fife

Debt Conversion

Unrestricted

Exempt

12/31/20

Balances

752,699,253

1/11/21

New Issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.014

no

JBCG Enterprises LLC - Erik Grochowiak

Consulting Fees

Restricted

Exempt

1/11/21

New Issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.014

no

West Coast AdvisorsLLC - Erik Grochowiak

Consulting Fees

Restricted

Exempt

1/15/21

New Issuance

1,000,000

Common

0.016

no

Rodney Lighthipe

Consulting Fees

Restricted

Exempt

1/21/21

New Issuance

30,908,716

Common

0.005

yes

St George Investment LLC - John Fife

Debt Conversion

Unrestricted

Exempt

Disclaimer

Greengro Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:01:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Darrel Courtney Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Haas Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Wagner Independent Director
Marisela Nuno Independent Director
Charles Garavitt Chief International Officer
Sector and Competitors
GREENGRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.36.67%12
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.66%42 329
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-14.52%21 272
EDENRED SE21.35%13 223
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.26%12 379
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-9.73%10 694