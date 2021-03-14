Greenheart : INSIDE INFORMATION - EXPECTED SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN LOSS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENHEART GROUP LIMITED 綠心集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 94)

INSIDE INFORMATION

EXPECTED SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN LOSS

This announcement is made by Greenheart Group Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the information currently available, the Group expects to record a significant decrease of approximately 80% in its net loss for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Year") as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The Group considers that the decrease in its net loss attributable to the Shareholders was due to the following:

(i) recognition of a non-cash fair value gain on plantation forest assets located in New Zealand of approximately HK$61.0 million (2019: HK$26.7 million) for the Year. The gain was calculated based on the preliminary valuation as at the end of Year prepared by an independent valuer and such gain was primarily due to the increased resource value due to the appreciation of New Zealand dollars, positive yield adjustments based on the actual harvesting result and updated inventory survey and decrease in discount rate from 7.5% to 7.25%, reflecting the trend of reducing discount rates implied by recent similar transactions; and

(ii) absence of impairment loss of HK$187,323,000, which was recognized on timber concession and related assets in Suriname for the corresponding period last year.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board of the information currently available to it, including the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the preliminary valuations of plantation forest assets and cash-generating unit of the forestry and timber business prepared by theindependent valuer, which are subject to, among other things, finalisation. Details of the performance of the Group for the Year will be disclosed in the consolidated final results announcement of the Company, which is expected to be published at the end of March 2021.











Hong Kong, 14 March 2021



