    GHL   US3952591044

GREENHILL & CO., INC.

(GHL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-10 pm EDT
7.020 USD   -10.46%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenhill Conference Call to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/10/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, plans to announce its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Greenhill will also host a related conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day (May 3, 2023), accessible via telephone and the internet. Scott L. Bok, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will review the Firm’s first quarter financial results and related matters. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 (toll-free domestic) or (412) 317-6061 (international); passcode: 5215522. Please register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of Greenhill’s website at www.greenhill.com. There is no charge to access the call.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available for one month via telephone starting approximately one hour after the call ends. The replay can be accessed at (877) 344-7529 (toll-free domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international); passcode: 9866349.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2023
04:33pGreenhill Conference Call to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
03/24Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Greenhill to $9.50 From $11, Maintains Sell Ratin..
MT
03/23Canaccord Genuity Special Committee Provides Update
MT
03/23Canaccord Genuity Brief: Retained Greenhill & Co. Canada Ltd. as..
MT
03/13Greenhill & Co Receives Shareholder Proposal from John Chevedden
CI
03/10Eiffage CEO de Ruffray put forward as SocGen board candidate
RE
03/093D printer maker Nano offers $1.1 bln for remaining stake in Stratasys
RE
03/07GREENHILL & CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28GREENHILL & CO INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/02JMP Securities Reiterates Greenhill & Co at Market Outperform With $20 Price Target
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 311 M - -
Net income 2023 17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,68x
Yield 2023 5,10%
Capitalization 144 M 144 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart GREENHILL & CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENHILL & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,84 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott L. Bok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Costantino Co-President
David Andrew Wyles Co-President
Mark Lasky Chief Financial Officer
Tom Dunn Senior Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENHILL & CO., INC.-23.51%144
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-14.58%20 809
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.91%14 913
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED4.10%9 409
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-2.15%5 853
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)8.77%3 640
