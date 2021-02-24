Greenhill
Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
February 24, 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
◼ Statements contained in this Presentation that are not based on current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. For a further discussion of such factors, you should read the Company's Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q, subsequent Forms 8-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Why Invest in Greenhill?
◼ Well known and respected brand for advice
◼ Strong culture of teamwork and excellence
◼ Increasingly diversified revenue sources
◼ Global capabilities
◼ Loyal and growing client base
◼ Minimal regulatory risks
◼ Minimal capital needs
◼ History of high profit margins and strong cash flow generation
◼ Focused on growth of talent, revenue, profit and cash flow
◼ Employees aligned with shareholders (own ~50% of equity value) *
* As of December 31, 2020. Includes restricted stock ownership.
How Greenhill Differs from Independent Advisor Peers
◼ Older, more established brand than most
◼ Earlier international presence than most
◼ Longest public company track record
◼ Smaller / more room to grow
◼ Value creation potential via deleveraging
◼ Greater employee ownership than any peer
◼ Highly collegial, "One Firm" culture
◼ Currently valued at meaningful discount to peers
◼ 25 years old (17 as a public company)
◼ Pure financial advisory business
- Fully aligned with clients
- Focused on high value added / high fee services
◼ Global business, focused on developed markets
70 Managing Directors
- Large core of 10+ year veterans
- Healthy mix of recruited and homegrown talent
Long History of Maintaining Repeat Clients
Note: Selected transaction clients for which we have advised on multiple announced transactions 2016-now
Note: Selected first-time transaction clients 2016-now
Strong History of Regional Revenue Diversity
2017
2018
2019
2020
$1mm+ Clients
Deal Announcements per Website
58 41
82 71
72 67
63 60
Note: Geographic breakout represents revenue by client location
Long History of Market Share Gains
Despite Year to Year Variability
Advisory Revenue vs Largest M&A Advisor and Largest Independent
500
Advisor, since 1999 (earliest available data)
400
300
200
100
GHL: 3.7x
LAZ: 2.1xGS: 1.4x
0 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
Source: Company filings and releases
Update on Impact of Covid 19 on Operations
-
◼ No team health issues impacting Firm capabilities
-
◼ Team working effectively from home or our offices
-
◼ Quality of work for clients consistent with past practice
-
◼ Continuing to execute and complete assignments, win new assignments and maintain client dialogues
Impact of Covid 19 on Results and Outlook
◼
Offsetting expense impact
Q4 / FY 2020 Financial Results
-
◼ Revenue $140.7mm Q4, $311.7mm FY (up 4% vs last year)
- Strong performances by European M&A and U.S. restructuring
-
◼ Compensation ratio 62% for FY, modestly above target
- Rewarding strong performers in a challenging year for all
-
◼ Non-compensation costs down 18% FY despite duplicative HQ rent - Many cost saving steps sustainable going forward
-
◼ EPS $2.71 Q4, $1.36 FY (up 202% vs last year)
- Solid profitability as signaled, despite pandemic challenges
Compensation Expense:
Percentage of revenue, targeted at 55-60% on annual basisNon-compensation Operating Expenses:
Largely fixed $ amount, targeted at $55-60mm annually
Operating Margin
Targeting 25% of revenue on annual basis
Interest Expense:
Currently ~3.4% rate, with expense declining as debt is repaid
Taxes:
Expected rate in mid 20%s in normal operating environments
Strong History of Generating/Returning Capital
◼ $1.6 billion* in dividends / share repurchases since 2004 IPO
Stock RepurchasesDividends Paid
($ in millions)
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
20 11
20 12
2013
2014
2015
20 16
2017
2018
2019
2020
*As of December 31, 2020. Includes purchases of share equivalents via tax withholding on vesting RSUs.
Balance Sheet with Strong Liquidity and Declining Debt
-
◼ Cash of $113mm at year end
-
◼ Debt of $327mm (net debt of $214mm)
-
Paid down debt $38.8mm in 2020
-
◼ Quarterly interest expense $3.5mm pre-tax
-
◼ Very modest debt repayment obligations until 2024 maturity
-
◼ Objective to reduce leverage via both debt repayment and growth in EBITDA
Update on Recapitalization / Repurchase Plan (Announced Sept. 2017)
-
◼ Dividend reduced to fund large share repurchase and increase employee ownership
-
◼ Borrowed $350mm on attractive terms - Increased to $375mm at reduced cost in 2019 refinancing
-
◼ $20mm combined equity investment by Chairman & CEO - Plus $12.5mm in open market repurchases
-
◼ Additional equity incentive grants to key people - 5 year cliff vest
-
◼ Announced major share repurchase plan, later upsized
-
- In aggregate, repurchased $317mm* in open market purchases and tender offers
-
- For 2021**, Board authorized $50mm in purchases of shares/share equivalents
* As of December 31, 2020 ** Through January 2022
Why Did We Do Our Recapitalization?
-
◼ Management viewed stock as significantly undervalued
-
◼ Equity investor sentiment too negative
-
◼ Could borrow at very attractive cost
-
◼ Created catalyst to pivot to next chapter in Firm history
-
◼ Created leveraged upside potential for employees and shareholders
Strategic Plan Going Forward
-
◼ Maintain historic client-focused business model and strong culture
-
◼ Increase scale and productivity of team - Robust recruiting pipeline for 2021
-
◼ Substantially increase scale and diversity of revenue sources
-
- Historically strong global M&A franchise
-
- Substantially enlarged restructuring business
-
- Increasing breadth of financing advisory roles
-
- Private Capital Advisory for institutional investors / fund sponsors
-
- Enhanced focus on financial sponsor clients for all services
-
◼ Maintain expense discipline
-
◼ Focus primarily on deleveraging, with prudent ongoing share repurchases
Goal is maximizing the leveraged upside potential for the benefit of our shareholders and team