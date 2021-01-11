Log in
GREENHILL & CO., INC.

Greenhill : Fernando Soriano has Joined Greenhill as Co-Head of Latin America

01/11/2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Fernando Soriano has joined the Firm in New York as Co-Head of Latin America.

Mr. Soriano has 26 years of corporate finance experience focused on Latin America. Most recently he was a Senior Managing Director at Evercore Group LLC, where he was head of Latin America Advisory for 7 years. Prior to that he spent 3 years as head of Mexico for BNP Paribas, and prior to that spent 7 years at a boutique investment bank focused on Latin America that was subsequently acquired by BNP Paribas. Previously he spent time at Salomon Smith Barney and Lehman Brothers focused on telecommunications, power and utilities in Latin America.

Scott L. Bok, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are pleased to add an experienced senior banker to further build our business in Latin America, as we continue to find significant opportunities to advise clients on cross-border transactions between Latin America and every other region in which Greenhill operates."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.  It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

Contact: 

Patrick J. Suehnholz


Director of Investor Relations


Greenhill & Co., Inc.


(212) 389-1800

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fernando-soriano-has-joined-greenhill-as-co-head-of-latin-america-301205524.html

SOURCE Greenhill & Co., Inc.


