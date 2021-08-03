Greenhill : Q2 2021 Investor Presentation, August 3, 2021
08/03/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
An investment bank focused exclusively on advising clients on buying, selling, financing and restructuring businesses and assets around the world
Q2 2021 Results
August 3, 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this Presentation that are not based on current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature. Such forward- looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. For a further discussion of such factors, you should read the Company's
Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q, subsequent Forms 8-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Why Invest in Greenhill?
Well known and respected brand for advice
Strong culture of teamwork and excellence
Increasingly diversified revenue sources
Global capabilities
Loyal and growing client base
Minimal regulatory risks
Minimal capital needs
History of high profit margins and strong cash flow generation
Focused on growth of talent, revenue, profit and cash flow
Employees aligned with shareholders (own ~50% of equity value)*
* As of June 30, 2021. Includes restricted stock ownership.
How Greenhill Differs from Independent Advisor Peers
Older, more established brand than most
Earlier international presence than most
Longest public company track record
Smaller / more room to grow
Value creation potential via deleveraging
Greater employee ownership than any peer
Highly collegial, "One Firm" culture
Currently valued at meaningful discount to peers
Scope of the Firm
25 years old (17 as a public company)
Pure financial advisory business
Fully aligned with clients
Focused on high value added / high fee services
Global business, focused on developed markets
71* Managing Directors
Large core of 10+ year veterans
Healthy mix of recruited and homegrown talent
* Reflects announced recruits who are scheduled to join.
