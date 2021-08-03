Log in
    GHL   US3952591044

GREENHILL & CO., INC.

(GHL)
  Report
Greenhill : Q2 2021 Investor Presentation, August 3, 2021

08/03/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
Greenhill

An investment bank focused exclusively on advising clients on buying, selling, financing and restructuring businesses and assets around the world

Q2 2021 Results

August 3, 2021

Greenhill

Forward-Looking Statements

  • Statements contained in this Presentation that are not based on current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature. Such forward- looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. For a further discussion of such factors, you should read the Company's
    Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q, subsequent Forms 8-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
    Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

1

Greenhill

Why Invest in Greenhill?

  • Well known and respected brand for advice
  • Strong culture of teamwork and excellence
  • Increasingly diversified revenue sources
  • Global capabilities
  • Loyal and growing client base
  • Minimal regulatory risks
  • Minimal capital needs
  • History of high profit margins and strong cash flow generation
  • Focused on growth of talent, revenue, profit and cash flow
  • Employees aligned with shareholders (own ~50% of equity value) *

* As of June 30, 2021. Includes restricted stock ownership.

2

Greenhill

How Greenhill Differs from Independent Advisor Peers

  • Older, more established brand than most
  • Earlier international presence than most
  • Longest public company track record
  • Smaller / more room to grow
  • Value creation potential via deleveraging
  • Greater employee ownership than any peer
  • Highly collegial, "One Firm" culture
  • Currently valued at meaningful discount to peers

3

Greenhill

Scope of the Firm

  • 25 years old (17 as a public company)
  • Pure financial advisory business
    • Fully aligned with clients
    • Focused on high value added / high fee services
  • Global business, focused on developed markets
  • 71* Managing Directors
    • Large core of 10+ year veterans
    • Healthy mix of recruited and homegrown talent

* Reflects announced recruits who are scheduled to join.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenhill & Co. Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 20:22:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 314 M - -
Net income 2021 32,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 312 M 312 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 358
Free-Float 28,7%
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Scott L. Bok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Costantino Co-President
David Andrew Wyles Co-President
Harold Joaquin Rodriguez Treasurer, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Tom Dunn Senior Director-Information Technology
